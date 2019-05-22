Roger Goodell Announces Browns Will Host 2021 NFL Draft, Chiefs to Host in 2023

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday the Cleveland Browns will host the 2021 NFL draft, while the Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the 2023 draft.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network passed along the update and noted the 2022 slot is expected to be filled by a "big city."

The 2020 draft will take place in Las Vegas, the future home of the Oakland Raiders.

After New York City was the site of the NFL's marquee offseason event for five straight decades starting in 1965, the league decided to capitalize on its popularity by taking it on the road in recent years.

Chicago served as host in 2015 and 2016 followed by Philadelphia (2017) and Dallas (2018) before Nashville (2019) took center stage in April.

Goodell released a statement after the 2019 draft set new records for both television viewership (47.5 million) and live attendance (600,000):

"The 2019 NFL draft was a tremendous continuation of the celebration of the NFL's 100th season and an opportunity to welcome the next generation of stars. Dramatic and emotional storylines played out in cities across the country with the energetic host city of Nashville serving as a breathtaking backdrop to hundreds of thousands of passionate fans who lined the streets and enjoyed a unique NFL draft experience.

"We congratulate our newest players and their families and thank the Tennessee Titans, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., the City of Nashville, the volunteers, and everyone who made the draft such a memorable, entertaining, and successful experience."

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

It's the first time Cleveland or Kansas City will serve as host.

Meanwhile, Judy Battista of NFL.com reported the other spotlight event of draft season, the NFL Scouting Combine, will remain in Indianapolis through at last 2021.

The on-field drills are going to become a primetime television showcase starting in 2020 after previously taking place in the morning and early afternoon.