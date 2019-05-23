UANL vs. Leon: 2019 Liga MX Final Leg 1 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tigres UANL host Leon in the first leg of the 2019 Liga MX Clausura final at the Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on Thursday.

Tigres have made it to the final without playing their best football. Ricardo Ferretti's team drew with Pachuca in the quarter-finals and Monterrey in the last four, but they went through on the tiebreaker courtesy of a better regular-season finish.

They will have to improve if they are to see off Leon, who have been the top team this season. Nacho Ambriz's men have won 16 of their 21 matches and are the form side heading into the final.

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 8:45 p.m. local time/9:45 p.m. ET/2:45 a.m. (Friday, 24 May) BST

TV Info: Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Live Stream: Univision (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): UANL 10-11, Draw 12-5, Leon 3-1

Match Preview

Tigres may have to make do without defenders Carlos Salcedo and Jesus Duenas against Leon due to injury, but star striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is expected to be fit and available, according to Tom Marshall at ESPN FC.

The Frenchman remains the club's talisman and headed a crucial equaliser against Pachuca to send his team into the semi-finals.

Gignac also showed his quality with a superb goal in the CONCACAF Champions League final as Tigres finished runners-up to Monterrey (U.S. only):

The 33-year-old has won three Liga MX titles since arriving at the club from Marseille in 2015, and the hosts will look to the striker to get the goals that will give them the advantage ahead of the return leg on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Leon will be hoping to end a superb season in style by winning their first Liga MX title since 2014.

They will have to cope without suspended midfielder Rubens Sambueza, who misses the match after being sent off in the second half of their semi-final victory over Club America.



The 35-year-old's absence will be felt as he had been particularly impressive in the first leg victory against his former team:

Striker Jose Juan Macias, who has also shone since joining on loan from Chivas in December, will also miss out after being called up by Mexico for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup:

However, Leon can still look to Angel Mena for attacking inspiration at the Estadio Universitario. The 31-year-old has racked up 14 goals and 12 assists this season to top the league's goalscoring charts.

The final pitches the league's top two against each other and should provide plenty of drama. Tigres have been the dominant team in Mexico's top league but will need to be at their best if they are to see off the challenge of an exciting Leon side.