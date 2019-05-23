Top MLB Trade Packages to Land Nationals Superstar Anthony Rendon

0 of 5

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals might hold the prize of the 2019 MLB trade deadline if they make third baseman Anthony Rendon available.

Despite missing 14 games with an elbow injury after a Jose Urena fastball plunked him, the 28-year-old is hitting .333/.428/.691 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and an NL-leading 17 doubles in 145 plate appearances.

With the Nationals off to a rocky 19-29 start and free agency looming for Rendon, the team could trade its most valuable asset this summer after balking at moving Bryce Harper leading up to last year's deadline.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, there was still a "decent-sized gap" in extension talks between Rendon and the Nationals on April 18.

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan, general manager Mike Rizzo said the Nationals are still "aggressively trying" to sign Rendon, but nothing has come of their ongoing negotiations so far.

So with a trade still looking like a realistic outcome, we've put together five hypothetical offers from contenders that would benefit from adding Rendon.

The package the Baltimore Orioles received for Manny Machado last July served as a useful starting point, though his ability to play shortstop made him a bit more valuable.

That deal brought the O's one top-100 prospect who was generally ranked outside the top 50 (Yusniel Diaz) and four intriguing second-tier prospects. That may not seem like a lot, but for a few months of a rental player, it's a steep price.

Let's get to it.