Women's World Cup Groups 2019: Fixtures, TV Schedule and Latest Odds

Twenty-four elite nations have travelled to France in search of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, where defending champions the United States hope to win back-to-back titles for the first time in their history.

The World Cup groups were drawn in December, with a number of the world's major powers vying for their first world title alongside four former champions (United States, Norway, Germany and Japan).

Hosts France will have to face Norway, South Korea and Nigeria in Group A as they look to reach the next round as joint favourites to win the tournament:

The United States are highly touted to retain their crown, with coach Jill Ellis' side seeking to win a World Cup on European soil for the first time in three attempts.

They stand a great chance of topping a Group F lineup that counts world No. 9 Sweden as its biggest danger, with Thailand and Chile less likely to trouble the tournament's top seed.

Phil Neville will take England into his first Women's World Cup as manager, with Home Nation rivals Scotland lined up in Group D along with Argentina and a potential concern in Japan.

Fixtures, TV Schedule

Friday, June 7

France vs. South Korea, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Saturday, June 8

Germany vs. China, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Spain vs. South Africa, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Norway vs. Nigeria, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Sunday, June 9

Australia vs. Italy, 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Brazil vs. Jamaica, 2:30 p.m. BST/9:30 a.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

England vs. Scotland, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Monday, June 10

Argentina vs. Japan, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Canada vs. Cameroon, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 11

New Zealand vs. Netherlands, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Chile vs. Sweden, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

United States vs. Thailand, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, June 12

Nigeria vs. South Korea, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Germany vs. Spain, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

France vs. Norway, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Thursday, June 13

Australia vs. Brazil, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), Fox (U.S.)

South Africa vs. China, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Friday, June 14

Japan vs. Scotland, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Jamaica vs. Italy, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

England vs. Argentina, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Saturday, June 15

Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Canada vs. New Zealand, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS2 (U.S.)

Sunday, June 16

Sweden vs. Thailand, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

United States vs. Chile, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Monday, June 17

China vs. Spain, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, FS1 (U.S.)

South Africa vs. Germany, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Nigeria vs. France, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), Fox (U.S.)

South Korea vs. Norway, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 18

Jamaica vs. Australia, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS2 (U.S.)

Italy vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Wednesday, June 19

Japan vs. England, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Scotland vs. Argentina, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), FS2 (U.S.)

Thursday, June 20

Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Netherlands vs. Canada, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, Fox (U.S.)

Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Thailand vs. Chile, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Saturday, June 22 - Last 16

Group B winner vs. third place Group A/C/D, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Group A runner-up vs. Group C runner-up, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (Channel TBD, UK), Fox (U.S.)

Sunday, June 23

Group D winner vs. third place Group B/E/F, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, BBC (Channel TBD, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Group A winner vs. third place Group C/D/E, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (Channel TBD, UK), Fox (U.S.)

Monday, June 24

Group B runner-up vs. Group F winner, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC (Channel TBD, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Group F runner-up vs. Group E runner-up, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (Channel TBD, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, June 25

Group C winner vs. third place A/B/F, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC (Channel TBD, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Group E winner vs. Group D runner-up, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (Channel TBD, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Thursday, June 27 - Quarter-finals

R16 winner one vs. R16 winner three, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (Channel TBD, UK), Fox (U.S.)

Friday, June 28

R16 winner four vs. R16 winner five, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Four (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Saturday, June 29

R16 winner seven vs. R16 winner eight, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC (Channel TBD, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

R16 winner two vs. R16 winner six, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, BBC (Channel TBD, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Tuesday, July 2 - Semi-finals

QF winner one vs. QF winner two, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (Channel TBD, UK), Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, July 3

QF winner three vs. QF winner four, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC (Channel TBD, UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Saturday, July 6 - Third-place play-off

SF one loser vs. SF two loser, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Sunday, July 7 - Final

SF one winner vs. SF two winner, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Outright Winner Odds

United States: 7-2

France: 7-2



Germany: 11-2

England: 6-1

Netherlands: 14-1

Japan: 14-1

Australia: 14-1

Canada: 20-1

Spain: 25-1

Sweden: 25-1

Brazil: 25-1

Norway: 33-1

Italy: 50-1

China: 66-1

South Korea: 100-1

New Zealand: 125-1

Scotland: 150-1

Argentina: 400-1

South Africa: 500-1

Chile: 500-1

Nigeria: 500-1

Cameroon: 750-1



Jamaica: 1000-1

Thailand: 1000-1

Preview

In terms of the big odds leaders expected to make a serious run at the title in France, each of the United States, France and Germany should expect fairly routine runs through their respective groups.

Die Nationalelf can anticipate some resistance from Spain in Group B, but the two-time world champions are still likely to make relatively light work of them, as well as China and South Africa.

Commentator Derek Rae said prior to the tournament that Germany should be treated as potential contenders to finish top of the pile:

As fate would have it, France and the United States are strongly favoured to top Group A and F, respectively, which would put them on course to meet as early as the quarter-finals presuming they make it that far.

Les Bleues recorded their best World Cup result in 2011 when they finished fourth, but the opportunity to host and this generation of players will be seen as a grand chance to clinch a maiden title.

Lyon forward Eugenie Le Sommer has 74 goals in 159 appearances for France and is third in her country's all-time scorer list.

She'll be hoping to add to her trophy cabinet on home soil after winning a joint-record sixth UEFA Champions League medal. She started in Lyon's recent 4-1 win over Barcelona, when Norway striker Ada Hegerberg netted a match-deciding hat-trick, via UEFA:

Hegerberg would be an obvious to vie for the competition's Golden Boot, but the striker won't be available for her country in France, having chosen not to represent her team since 2017, per BBC Sport.

In any case, her Norway team will have to either finish second in Group A, or cement their place as one of the four best third-place finishers in order to reach the last 16, and her chances would be limited by a first-round exit.

England could be a better pick to go far in the tournament, and they have a number of attacking weapons who promise to get goals.

The attacking trio of Nikita Parris, 25, Beth Mead, 24, and Ellen White, 30, have looked particularly prolific under Neville of late and helped the Lionesses to a record of nine wins from their past 14 matches.

England men's team manager Gareth Southgate sent the team a good luck message ahead of their campaign:

Japan come into the World Cup ranked seventh in the world and have impressed at the past two World Cups, even winning the tournament in 2011, but a run of four games without a win hints they're out of shape.

What's more, England beat Japan 3-0 when these two sides met at the She Believes Cup in March, suggesting Neville's side could have a simple run at a first-place finish in Group F.