Report: Prospect Carter Stewart Agrees to 6-Year, $7M Deal with Japanese Team

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Carter Stewart has reportedly leveled up.

ESPN.com's Jeff Passan reported late Tuesday that the 19-year-old pitcher has agreed to a six-year contract worth more than $7 million with the Japanese Pacific League's Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. Passan described it as "a groundbreaking deal that could have long-term ramifications for Major League Baseball's amateur and professional sides."

The Atlanta Braves drafted Stewart with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

However, Atlanta was unable to reach an agreement with Stewart prior to the July 6 deadline because the organization was concerned about a wrist ailment, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported at the time.

Bowman added that Stewart was aiming for approximately $4.5 million in a contract while the Braves offered somewhere closer to $2 million. With this move to Japan, Stewart has well-exceeded that number.

Because he was unable to join the Braves, Stewart opted to play this spring for junior college Eastern Florida State. There, the Eau Gallie High School product started 13 games and posted a 2-2 record along with a 1.70 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 74.1 innings pitched.

Stewart is expected to finalize his deal at the end of the month, sources told Passan. Once he officially joins the Hawks, the 6'6" right-hander will become the first American amateur to earn a long-term deal from a Japanese team.

Scott Boras is Stewart's agent.