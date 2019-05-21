Video: Ozzie Guillen Says 'Nobody' Liked Adam Eaton in White Sox Clubhouse

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

After Todd Frazier and Adam Eaton reignited a feud stemming from their days playing for the Chicago White Sox, Ozzie Guillen apparently has Frazier's back.

The former White Sox manager and current NBC Sports Chicago analyst noted Eaton's lack of popularity with his former team:

"Eaton, nobody liked you in a White Sox uniform in the clubhouse," Guillen said. "That's what I know."

Frazier and Eaton played together in 2016, well after Guillen's time as the team's manager (2004-11), but it seems he heard some negative things about the outfielder, who is now with the Washington Nationals.

The two players got into an argument on the field during Monday's game. Eaton called Frazier "childish" after the game and said: "I don't know what his deal is. I don't know if he wants to talk to me in person or have a visit or what it is."

Frazier refused to get into specifics and hinted at past problems.

"That's just immaturity," the New York Mets infielder said Tuesday, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. "If you know Adam, every team he's been on, you hear what people say, you understand it."

On Tuesday, Dan Bernstein of 670 The Score reported the discord started after Eaton ended up "the sore loser of an alpha male locker room standoff."