Redskins' Landon Collins Defends Odell Beckham Jr., Criticizes Giants' Gettleman

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The New York Giants let safety Landon Collins sign with NFC East rival Washington uncontested this offseason, and the veteran defensive back believes his former general manager, Dave Gettleman, could have done more to keep him in the Big Apple.

"I wish he'd say something. Try to," Collins told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "I mean, he had come around, shake your hand, say 'Good job big fella,' or something like that. But honestly, talking to him, or saying anything, having a full conversation or anything with him, nothing.

"I mean, he basically...I don't know him, he don't know me, that's kind of how it just kind of was."

Collins signed a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington after his rookie contract expired at the conclusion of the 2018 campaign. New York opted not to use the franchise tag on the three-time Pro Bowler.

That signing led Washington cornerback Josh Norman to call out Gettleman, who also cut Norman while with the Carolina Panthers in 2015:

Collins made it clear he believed the Giants moved on from him and Beckham, among others, because they were "too vocal." He believes the organization was looking for a "culture change," even if it meant losing some of its top playmakers, like Collins and star receiver Odell Beckham Jr..

Gettleman had gone on the record multiple times to say the Giants didn't sign Beckham to a record-breaking deal last summer just to trade him. Ultimately, though, the team shipped Beckham and pass-rusher Olivier Vernon to Cleveland earlier this offseason.

With Beckham the target of criticism following the trade, Collins came to his former teammate's defense, per Raanan:

"You got OBJ, the best receiver in the game, and you get rid of him because you think he's ... a locker room problem? And, knowing him personally, knowing him, how he was as a person and as a brother to me, and a brother to everyone in the locker room, he made sure everybody in the locker room was smiling ... and he went out there to work, each and every day. He didn't say nothing when he came to play in a football game. He didn't say nothing when he came to practice. All he wanted to do was win."

Barring a Super Bowl LIV showdown, Beckham will have to wait until the 2020 season to face his former team. The same can't be said for Collins, though, as he opted to remain inside of the division.

"I'm gonna circle it for the next six years," Collins said of the opportunity to face the Giants, per Raanan. "Next six."