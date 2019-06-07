Spain vs. South Africa: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Spain have a grand opportunity to begin their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with three points against South Africa on Saturday, when they open at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, as big odds leaders.

La Roja could struggle to clinch first place in a Group B lineup that also includes two-time world champions Germany and China. The top two from each of the six groups will advance to the next stage, along with the four best third-placed finishers.

South Africa are at long odds to make any sort of statement in northern France, where Spain are seeking their fourth win in five games.

The Spaniards could be a dark horse this year after failing to make it past the group stage four years ago in their first finals appearance.

Date: Saturday, 8 June

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: BBC red button (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Odds

Spain: 2-11

Draw: 7-1

South Africa: 16-1

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

South Africa are ranked 49th in the world and have been discounted by the bookmakers ahead of their first World Cup appearance.

This will be the first meeting between these two teams in any setting, but South Africa haven't won a match in nine outings and have scored more than one goal just once in that span.

Atletico Madrid forward Jennifer Hermoso has scored 28 times in 66 appearances for Spain and is fourth in her country's all-time top scorers list.

La Roja made history when they qualified for the finals in Canada four years ago, and Hermoso spoke to FIFA about the opportunity to have an influence on young women via the world stage in 2019:

Barcelona midfielder Patricia Guijarro is one name from Spain's ranks worth noting as she prepares to make her first appearance at a World Cup. Four years after joining Barca from Collerense, the 21-year-old is ready to make the step up to the senior elite.

Guijarro dazzled at the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup where she took home just about everything but the championship title. Her haul of six goals and three assists earned her both the Golden Ball (best player) and the Golden Boot (top scorer), but Spain lost 3-1 to Japan in the final.

La Roja have lost most of their fixtures against elite teams in recent times. However, they showed heart in a 2-1 defeat away to England in April and were narrowly edged 1-0 by the United States in a January friendly:

Most of South Africa's players are based in their home country, although a number of their squad play in China. Forward Ode Fulutudilu represents Spanish outfit Malaga and is their only European-based player.

Bigger challenges await Spain in Group B, but they'll focus their energy on the opening task posed by South Africa in Le Havre as they look to force the pace in their pool.