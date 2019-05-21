Deb Antonelli Shoots FTs for 24 Hours on Video, Raises $80K for Special Olympics

Mic Smith/Associated Press

Former NC State basketball player and current women's basketball analyst Deb Antonelli raised more than $80,000 for the Special Olympics over the weekend by shooting free throws.

According to the Associated Press, Antonelli's "24 Hours of Nothing But Net" campaign saw her aim to make 100 free throws per hour for 24 hours straight. In the end, Antonelli went 2,400-of-2,553 from the aptly named charity stripe, which was good for a conversion rate of 94 percent:

Antonelli's 21-year-old son, Frankie, is a Special Olympics athlete and is part of Clemson University's LifeProgram, which played a role in Antonelli's desire to contribute to South Carolina Special Olympics.

"I got a little emotional thinking about how hard I trained and how long I spent in the gym and all the money we raised for Special Olympics," Antonelli said. "Watching Frankie and seeing how excited and happy everyone was. I know I was motivated for a higher purpose."

The event went from noon Saturday until noon Sunday, and it was live-streamed online for the duration of the 24 hours.

Once the goal of 2,400 free throws was hit, Antonelli and her son climbed a ladder to cut down the net in celebration, much like players and coaches do after winning a championship in college basketball.

While Antonelli accomplished a great deal with her event, she wants to see it grow and noted she hopes it is "just the start."