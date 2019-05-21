Video: Adam Eaton Rips 'Childish' Todd Frazier After Nats, Mets Stars Held Back

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton spoke to reporters Monday about his run-in with New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier during New York's 5-3 win at Citi Field.

Between innings, Eaton and Frazier could be seen yelling at each other on the field:

Eaton called Frazier "childish" and said Frazier has made a habit of yelling at him when the Nats and Mets meet:

Meanwhile, Frazier categorized the incident as "nothing."

Eaton went 0-for-5 in Monday's loss, while Frazier went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the Mets' 21st win of the season.

The argument occurred after Eaton hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the top of the third inning. Eaton was at a loss regarding why Frazier addressed him: "He's chirping all the way across the infield. He must really like me because he wants to get my attention, it seems like every time we come here to town. He really cares what I think about him, I guess. I don't know what his deal is. I don't know if he wants to talk to me in person or have a visit or what it is."

Eaton and Frazier also had a back-and-forth on the field last season, and Eaton responded, "Yes, absolutely," when asked if he was surprised that there were still issues between them, according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post.

Frazier and Eaton spent one season together as teammates with the Chicago White Sox in 2016, but there is clearly no love lost between them.

With regard to Monday's incident, Eaton said Frazier was "just being Todd Frazier."

The squabble between Eaton and Frazier may not be over since there are three games remaining in the series, as the Nats and Mets will meet again Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in what could become a contentious slate.