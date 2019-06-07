Germany vs. China PR: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Thomas Eisenhuth/Getty Images

Germany open their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup against China on Saturday and are firm favourites to begin their Group B campaign in winning fashion.

The two-time World Cup winners will square off with China at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France, three years after these teams last met at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics en route to Germany's gold medal.

China finished third at the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup to clinch their spot in the World Cup finals, and they're hoping to impress after making their sixth quarter-final appearance four years ago.

Group B will be one pool worth keeping an eye on with Spain and South Africa also jostling for a place in the last 16, and China need a result against one of the European nations if they're to stand a chance.

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes, France

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: BBC One (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Odds

Germany: 3-10

Draw: 23-5

China: 11-1

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Germany begin their World Cup tournament as 3-10 front-runners to beat China and cement a 10th consecutive victory over their Asian opponents.

The Steel Roses have never managed to score so much as a single goal again Germany in nine previous clashes, losing in all by a collective score of 24-0, per Soccerway.

Scorelines have grown closer in recent meetings, however, as three of the past four encounters have ended 1-0.

A record of three goals in their last four games indicates China have an issue with their attack, although it's their back line Fox Sports highlighted as a weak area following a run of three defeats:

Germany's form has been far superior as they travel to France on the back of a 12-match unbeaten run, winning 10 of those.

It's been 12 years since Germany's women last won a world title, but they released a rousing promotional video ahead of the 2019 competition, via ESPN:

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was appointed Germany coach in November last year. She's experimented with her lineup in that short space of time and has two wins from three games, with five different goalscorers contributing.

Germany finished fourth at the 2015 Women's World Cup and fell to Japan in the quarter-finals when they hosted four years prior to that.

The team has a lot of pressure on their shoulders to improve, and Fox Sports discussed their chances ahead of what should be a hopeful year:

China haven't faced a European opponent of Germany's stature in several years and look short of confidence given their recent poor run, with their 11-1 billing not looking worthy of investment.