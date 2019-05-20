Video: Zion Williamson Explains How an Anthony Davis Autograph Snub Inspired Him

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Zion Williamson will miss the chance to play with Anthony Davis on the New Orleans Pelicans if the big man is traded this offseason.

It wouldn't be the first time the Duke product is shunned by Davis.

As Marc Berman of the New York Post pointed out, Williamson revealed in a 2016 documentary filmed by Home Team Hoops that one of the reasons he signs autographs is the fact Davis turned down his request when he was a child.

"I try to sign every kid's autograph," the South Carolina resident said as a 16-year-old on the documentary. "I don't want to turn a little kid down because I know it will hurt them because it hurt me. Anthony Davis, John Wall turned me down. So I try to sign everybody's."

Williamson figures to have the chance to sign plenty of autographs as a member of the Pelicans when the team makes him the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft on June 20. However, it is far less likely he will play alongside Davis.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Davis still prefers to be traded from the only NBA team he has ever known.