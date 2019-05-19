Kylian Mbappe Hints at PSG Exit After Winning Ligue 1 Player of Year Award

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian MBappe reacts after receiving the Best Ligue 1 player award , on May 19, 2019 in Paris, during the 28th edition of the UNFP (French National Professional Football players Union) trophy ceremony. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has hinted he could depart Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Speaking after he picked up his Ligue 1 Player of the Year Award on Sunday, the 20-year-old said it may be time for him to take on a new challenge:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mbappe Sweeps French Awards

    🏆 Player of the Year 🏆 Young Player of the Year 🏆 Team of the Year (PSG)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe Sweeps French Awards

    🏆 Player of the Year 🏆 Young Player of the Year 🏆 Team of the Year (PSG)

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Nicolas Pepe 'Will Leave' Lille

    Man Utd, PSG and Arsenal leading the race 👀

    Paris Saint-Germain FC logo
    Paris Saint-Germain FC

    Nicolas Pepe 'Will Leave' Lille

    Man Utd, PSG and Arsenal leading the race 👀

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Palace Demand $76M for Wan-Bissaka

    Man Utd keen on exciting defender

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Palace Demand $76M for Wan-Bissaka

    Man Utd keen on exciting defender

    via Mail Online

    What Man Utd Must Do to Land Daniel James

    World Football logo
    World Football

    What Man Utd Must Do to Land Daniel James

    via men