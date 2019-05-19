Kylian Mbappe Hints at PSG Exit After Winning Ligue 1 Player of Year Award

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has hinted he could depart Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Speaking after he picked up his Ligue 1 Player of the Year Award on Sunday, the 20-year-old said it may be time for him to take on a new challenge:

