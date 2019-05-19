Kylian Mbappe Hints at PSG Exit After Winning Ligue 1 Player of Year Award

Kylian Mbappe Hints at PSG Exit After Winning Ligue 1 Player of Year AwardMay 19, 2019
Kylian Mbappe has hinted he could depart Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Speaking after he picked up his Ligue 1 Player of the Year Award on Sunday, the 20-year-old said it may be time for him to take on a new challenge:
Matt Spiro @mattspiro
Mbappe says he is at ‘the first or maybe the second turning point’ of his career
Get French Football News @GFFN
Seconds ago Kylian Mbappé added in the post-ceremony mixed zone: "I said what I had to say. When you are in such an occasion you can send messages, I think I have sent mine. If I speak more it will be too much and that is not the message I wish to send." https://t.co/Lr9e0ihchi
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Mbappe Sweeps French Awards
🏆 Player of the Year 🏆 Young Player of the Year 🏆 Team of the Year (PSG)