French Open 2019: Schedule, TV Info, Live Stream and Odds for Top Favorites

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will head into the 2019 French Open boosted by his victory over world No. 1 Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open on Sunday.

The Spaniard is aiming for a 12th victory at Roland-Garros and picked up his first title of 2019 with a three-set victory over Djokovic in Rome.

Yet the Serb has the chance to hold all four Grand Slam titles at once for the second time in his career if he prevails in Paris.

The women's draw also offers plenty of excitement and will see Simona Halep out to defend her title, while Naomi Osaka will be seeking a third straight Grand Slam win after victories in the U.S. and Australian Opens.

2019 French Open Schedule

Dates: May 26-June 9

TV: NBC & Tennis Channel

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live & NBC Sports App

Odds (via OddsChecker)

Men's Tournament

Rafael Nadal: 6-5

Novak Djokovic: 5-2

Dominic Thiem: 6-1

Stefanos Tsitsipas: 20-1

Women's Tournament

Simona Halep: 17-4

Kiki Bertens: 10-1

Naomi Osaka: 14-1

Petra Kvitova: 14-1

French Open Top Favourites

Rafael Nadal

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Nadal will once again be the man to beat at the French Open and has proved to be almost invincible in Paris since his first appearance in 2005.

The Spaniard has lifted the trophy 11 times in his career and lost just one set on his way to victory in 2018.

Nadal's build-up to the event had seen his dominance on clay questioned. He was beaten in the semi-finals in Madrid, Barcelona and Monte Carlo but bounced back in style in Rome.

The Spaniard handed Djokovic a bagel in the opener on his way to lifting the trophy for a record ninth time:

Djokovic said after his defeat that the defending champion will be the favourite in Paris, as noted by freelance writer Ben Rothenberg:

Nadal's win over the world No. 1 is the perfect preparation for the Spaniard heading into his favourite Grand Slam tournament in what should be an intriguing event.

Djokovic will once again provide a stiff challenge in Paris, while Roger Federer is expected to feature for the first time since 2015 and 2018 finalist Dominic Thiem will be hoping to go one better this time around.

Rising Greek star Tsitsipas is also one to watch and has already beaten Nadal on clay this season in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open, before the Spaniard gained revenge in Rome.

Simona Halep

Halep will also be out to defend her title in Paris, having lifted her first Grand Slam on the clay at Roland-Garros in 2018:

The Romanian was into the final for the third time at the French Open and is one of the best clay-court players on the WTA Tour.

Yet she has suffered some upsets in the build-up to the French Open. She was beaten in straight sets in the final of the Madrid Open by Kiki Bertens but joked afterwards about gaining revenge in the future:

Halep then surprisingly lost to Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in the second round in Rome despite winning the first set against the 19-year-old.

Her recent results mean she will be seeded third for the tournament, which will put her in the opposite draw to Bertens, as noted by tennis writer Matt Zemek:

The women's draw will be full of quality, with several players heading to Paris in good form including Bertens, Italian Open winner Karolina Pliskova and beaten finalist Johanna Konta.

However, if Halep can find her best tennis it will take something special to prevent her from retaining the crown in Paris.