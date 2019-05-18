Preakness 2019 Video Replay: Highlights and Recap of War of Will's Win

The Preakness Stakes lost some of its luster without Kentucky Derby winner Country House in the field and no chance for a Triple Crown this spring, but War of Will's team won't mind.

And neither will the people who bet on the horse.

War of Will won the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, beating Everfast and Owendale. It was a moment of redemption for the horse, who was interfered with at the Kentucky Derby by Maximum Security, the original winner at Churchill Downs who was later disqualified.

While War of Will was victorious, the race wasn't without its own bizarre twist after Bodexpress bucked jockey John Velazquez, knocking him to the ground, and ran the entirety of the race by himself.

Like the Preakness, the Belmont Stakes on June 8 in Elmont, New York, won't carry the anticipation or drama of a Triple Crown being on the line. That's often the case at the Belmont, of course, as there have only been 36 horses in history to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness (and only 13 horses that have gone on to win a Triple Crown).

So while this year was a disappointment in that regard, the race itself was an exciting two minutes, from War of Will's win to Bodexpress' jockey-less run.