Preakness 2019: Projected Prize Money Earnings, Order of Finish and More

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Regardless of what occurs at the 2019 Preakness Stakes, it is likely to be less controversial than the events that transpired at the Kentucky Derby.

Unfortunately, the disqualification of Maximum Security at Churchill Downs had an affect on the Preakness, as the disqualified horse and the top three finishers from the Kentucky Derby are not part of the 13-horse field for Saturday's race at Pimlico Race Course.

With so many potential favorites out of the race, you would think the Preakness would be a wide-open competition.

However, there are a few horses, like Improbable, who stand out as favorites because of their experience in difficult races and recent form.

Preakness Field and Post Positions

Preakness Prize Money

The total Preakness purse is $1.5 million and the winning horse receives 60 percent of it, per America's Best Racing.

In total, the top five horses receive part of the purse, which is broken up between the jockey, trainer and owner.

1st place: $900,000

2nd place: $300,000

3rd place: $165,000

4th place: $90,000

5th place: $45,000

Projected Order of Finish

1. Improbable

2. Alwaysmining

3. Anothertwistafate

4. War of Will

5. Win Win Win

6. Owendale

7. Signalman

8. Laughing Fox

9. Warrior's Charge

10. Market King

11. Everfast

12. Bodexpress

13. Bourbon War

The Preakness field is set up for the favorites to control the race.

Improbable and War of Will should be able to start the race in front by capturing the inside line from post positions No. 1 and No. 4.

Since Alwaysmining appears to have a few weaker horses around him in the starting gate, he should be able to burst ahead and join Improbable and War of Will near the front right away.

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Once the field comes together, Anothertwistafate and Win Win Win should have an opportunity to go after the lead, as they appear to be the fastest horses coming from the outside posts.

If Improbable pulls ahead, it could mean trouble for the rest of the pack since he is coming off a solid run at the Kentucky Derby.

With 2018 Preakness-winning jockey Mike Smith aboard, Improbable could run away with the race the second he feels clean air in front of him.

The key for the rest of the field to make sure Improbable does not have the opportunity to control the race wire-to-wire, like Maximum Security did at the Kentucky Derby before he was disqualified.

Alwaysmining could end up as the top contender for Improbable since he comes into the Preakness with six consecutive victories.

The experience of running in the front of the pack could help Alwaysmining if he is locked in a duel with Improbable.

Anothertwistafate does not have the string of victories that Alwaysmining contains, but he finished second behind Owendale at the Lexington Stakes and took silver behind Kentucky Derby horse Cutting Humor at the Sunland Derby.

Because he has been tested in difficult races, Anothertwistafate should be able to overcome starting on the outside and work his way into the money positions.

There are plenty of long shots to keep an eye on, including Warrior's Charge with jockey Javier Castellano, who won the 2017 Preakness aboard Cloud Computing, but the favored competitors may be too strong for a dark horse to rise above the pack and win Saturday.

Statistics obtained from HorseRacingNation.com.