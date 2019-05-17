Windhorst: Finalists to Sign Zion Williamson Include Roc Nation, Klutch Sports

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

FILE - In this March 24, 2019, file photo, Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles the ball against Central Florida during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Columbia, S.C. Williamson was named the John R. Wooden Men's Player of the year at the College Basketball Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Friday, April 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

One month away from the 2019 NBA draft, Zion Williamson is still deciding which agency will represent him to start his professional career.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Jump that "it's the big agencies that have a chance" to sign Williamson, including Roc Nation, CAA and Klutch Sports.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    NBA's Most Unsolvable Puzzle 💦

    Dubs aren't better without KD but Portland has struggled to stop GSW's most dangerous play

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Unsolvable Puzzle 💦

    Dubs aren't better without KD but Portland has struggled to stop GSW's most dangerous play

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    The Blazers Blew Their 1 Shot to Steal Series

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Blazers Blew Their 1 Shot to Steal Series

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    KD (Calf Strain) Out Games 3 and 4

    GM Bob Myers says Kevin Durant will not travel with the team to Portland

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD (Calf Strain) Out Games 3 and 4

    GM Bob Myers says Kevin Durant will not travel with the team to Portland

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: KD (Calf) 'Not Close' to Returning

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: KD (Calf) 'Not Close' to Returning

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report