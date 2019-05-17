Windhorst: Finalists to Sign Zion Williamson Include Roc Nation, Klutch Sports

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

One month away from the 2019 NBA draft, Zion Williamson is still deciding which agency will represent him to start his professional career.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Jump that "it's the big agencies that have a chance" to sign Williamson, including Roc Nation, CAA and Klutch Sports.



