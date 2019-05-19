Every NFL Team's Most Exciting UDFA Addition

0 of 32

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

With NFL minicamps and OTAs in full swing, there is plenty of buzz surrounding incoming rookies to go around. Obviously, early draft picks like Kyler Murray and Quinnen Williams are expected to make an early impact, but first-round picks are not the only rookies worth being excited about.

In fact, some of the rookies who should excite fans weren't even selected over draft weekend. Undrafted receiver Penny Hart, for example, could add an explosive element to the Indianapolis Colts offense that fans will be thrilled to see.

Here, we'll examine each team's 2019 undrafted free agent who, like Hart or 2018 undrafted Pro Bowler Phillip Lindsay, could both make the roster and provide a little sizzle as a rookie.