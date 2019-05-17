Andre Iguodala on Clutch Steal vs. Damian Lillard: 'Wasn't That Good of a Play'

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IMay 17, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala, center, strips the ball from Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard during the final seconds of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala stole Damian Lillard's three-point attempt to seal Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals for the Golden State Warriors. He then ran directly into the locker room as time expired and took the path toward modesty. 

"It wasn't that good of a play," Iguodala said following the Warriors' 114-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Sports Illustrated's Rob Mahoney

Paul George, whom Lillard buried a 37-foot three-pointer over at the buzzer to oust the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round, may disagree. 

Thursday night, the Blazers had opened up a 17-point third-quarter lead over the Warriors only to find themselves down three with 12.3 seconds remaining in regulation. Iguodala was man-to-man on Lillard and stripped the All-Star before he could get off a three-point attempt.

As a result, Golden State holds a 2-0 series lead over the Blazers.

Game 3 is set for 9 p.m. ET Saturday from Portland's Moda Center.

