Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro Dies at Age 39

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2019

COLOGNE, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 07: A WWE Logo at the WWE Live Tryout at the Motorworld on November 7, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)
Credit: WWE.com

Former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro died, WWE announced Thursday.

"We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro," the company wrote of the 39-year-old. "She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends."

According to TMZ Sports, the cause of Massaro's death is unclear, though authorities are considering it "non-criminal' for the time being.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

