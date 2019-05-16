Video: Watch Andy Murray Get Knighted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Andy Murray is a three-time Grand Slam winner and a two-time Wimbledon champion, but those achievements may no longer be the most impressive on his resume.

As Sky News shared, Murray was knighted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Thursday:

"I'm very proud to receive it," he said, per Sky News. "It's a nice day to spend with my family—my wife and parents are here. I'd have liked to (have brought) my kids but I think they're a bit young."

Murray and wife Kim have two daughters who are three years old and 18 months old.

His mother, Judy, and brother, Jamie, reacted to the news:

Sky News explained Murray's knighthood was announced during the 2016 New Year Honours, but recipients can choose when they receive the recognition. He postponed it out of fears it would negatively impact his career, although the 2016 recognition came after a year that saw him win Wimbledon and defend his Olympic title.