Bay to Breakers 2019: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures and Event Details

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A tradition that dates back over a century will take over the city of San Francisco on Sunday.

The 108th edition of the Bay to Breakers race will bring a portion of downtown to a halt as thousands of runners—both competitive and recreational—plan to log 12,000 kilometers (7.53 miles).

Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in the elite divisions, so the stakes will be high for some of the entrants as they step to the starting line.

For others, though, the occasion is more celebratory. A number of people—some costumed—savor the scene and pace themselves. Even though alcohol is officially banned in the Bay to Breakers, that hasn't stopped runners from discreetly imbibing in the past.

Here's all of the relevant info for the 2019 race.

Route

As is traditionally the case, the event begins at the intersection of Howard and Main St. in the northeast portion of the city.

From there, participants will travel southwest down Howard St. until 9th St. After a brief jog northwest on 9th, it's almost a straight shot through downtown and Golden Gate Park to the finish line. The course wraps up on the Great Highway along the Pacific Ocean.

Course Map

The full course map is available to view on the Bay to Breakers' official site. The site also includes the route for the bonus 3K, which is available to runners who aren't content with the traditional course length.

Times

The race will officially begin at 8 a.m. PT. Those who aren't in the seeded division will have a staggered start depending on their specified corral.

At 1 p.m. PT, event organizers will close the finish line, and those still out on the course won't receive an official finisher's medal.

Anybody hoping to travel through Golden Gate Park will also have to do so before 12:30 p.m. PT. The course will close starting at Chain of Lakes Dr., with runners diverted out of the park to complete the remainder of the course.

Road Closures

For those looking to travel through downtown San Francisco, the Bay to Breakers provided a full list of road closures resulting from the race. Some roads near the race's starting point will close as early as 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, so locals will want to make sure they're aware whether they're area is affected.

More Info

Mother Nature doesn't appear to be cooperating. According to The Weather Channel, Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 58 degrees and a 90 percent chance of rain early in the day. Runners may also have to cope with winds between 15 and 25 mph.

Those who plan on really dressing up probably have the right idea since the additional layers will help with the conditions.

For the last two years, Philemon Cheboi and Jane Kibii reigned supreme in the elite men's and women's Bay to Breakers races. Cheboi crossed the finish line in 35 minutes, 41 seconds in 2018, with Kibii hitting the tape at 40:31.