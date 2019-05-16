Look: Fortnite Adds John Wick Skin for John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum Release

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is set for nationwide release in theaters Friday, and Fortnite Battle Royale is celebrating the occasion by adding an official John Wick skin to the popular video game.

Here's a look at the entire set, based on the movie trilogy, added to the item shop Thursday—which also includes a back bling, pickaxe and weapon wrap:

Along with the skin, Fortnite also created a new limited time mode called Wick's Bounty that will allow players who purchase the set to complete challenges to earn additional items.

Epic Games released a trailer for the LTM:

In Season 3, the tier-100 reward for the battle pass featured a skin called The Reaper, which bore a striking resemblance to the Keanu Reeves character. It was informally referred to as John Wick by Twitch streamers and casual gamers alike.

Now, as Fortnite moves through its ninth season, the game has officially welcomed Wick to a group of special skins, which also includes Avengers characters and NFL uniforms for all 32 teams. Wick's house was also added to the map at the start of the season outside Paradise Palms.

The partnerships with such major global brands highlight the extraordinary impact Fortnite has made in a relatively short period by video game standards. The battle royale game mode was released in September 2017 and was nearing 250 million registered players in March.

Gamers can find the John Wick skin in the Fortnite item shop for 2,000 V-Bucks, the equivalent of $20.

