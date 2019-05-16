Mel Kiper 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy Named Top QB, WR

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa warms up before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Breaking news: The Alabama Crimson Tide are loaded with talent.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his big board for the 2020 NFL draft, and Bama's Jerry Jeudy and Tua Tagovailoa are the No. 1 wide receiver and quarterback, respectively. Jeudy isn't only the top wide receiver; he's the No. 1 overall player on Kiper's board.

Tagovailoa checks in at No. 4 overall and ahead of fellow quarterbacks Justin Herbert of Oregon (No. 10) and Jake Fromm of Georgia (No. 18).

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    The Best-Kept Secret on Every NFL Roster 🤫

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Best-Kept Secret on Every NFL Roster 🤫

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    What Alabama's 2019 opponents are saying: Mississippi State

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    What Alabama's 2019 opponents are saying: Mississippi State

    BamaOnLine
    via BamaOnLine

    Nick Saban on retirement, how he feels heading into season

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Nick Saban on retirement, how he feels heading into season

    BamaOnLine
    via BamaOnLine

    Predicting CFB's Top 10 Offenses This Year

    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    Predicting CFB's Top 10 Offenses This Year

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report