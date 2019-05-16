Mel Kiper 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy Named Top QB, WR

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Breaking news: The Alabama Crimson Tide are loaded with talent.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released his big board for the 2020 NFL draft, and Bama's Jerry Jeudy and Tua Tagovailoa are the No. 1 wide receiver and quarterback, respectively. Jeudy isn't only the top wide receiver; he's the No. 1 overall player on Kiper's board.

Tagovailoa checks in at No. 4 overall and ahead of fellow quarterbacks Justin Herbert of Oregon (No. 10) and Jake Fromm of Georgia (No. 18).

