NFL Players Who Could Shed the 'Bust' Label in 2019

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Darron Lee will get a new shot at freeing himself of bust status in 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lee floated in a purgatory of sorts this offseason while the New York Jets underwent some changes, his biggest development being the declining of his fifth-year option. That was at least understandable, as Lee hasn't lived up to his billing as the 20th pick in 2016, securing just four sacks and 238 total tackles over 40 games.

Lee simply didn't change the unit the way the Jets had hoped, which would explain why they paid big for C.J. Mosley and tried to nab Anthony Barr. It also explains why Lee is now a member of the Chiefs after New York's asking price dropped to a sixth-round pick.

But Lee has a few things working in his favor. While he's struggled, it would be remiss to ignore his three interceptions last year and his age: 24. He'll join a defense that is shifting schemes and adding elite players like pass-rusher Frank Clark and safety Tyrann Mathieu—arguably better than what he had to work with in New York.

Lee gets a change of scenery for his big prove-it year, and it could be enough, alongside a budding developmental curve, to help him shake free of the label.