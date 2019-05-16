Italian Open 2019: Nadal, Djokovic Highlight Thursday's Rome Masters Results

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka all claimed straight-sets victories in the Italian Open second round on Thursday in an extended schedule following Wednesday's postponement due to rain.

Federer beat Joao Sousa 6-4, 6-3 in his first appearance at the Rome Masters since 2016, Nadal crushed Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 6-1, and Osaka downed Dominika Cibulkova 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile, there were upsets in both the men's and women's tournaments as No. 7 seed Sloane Stephens fell to Johanna Konta, and Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem were also knocked out.

Selected Monday Results

Men's Singles

Jan-Lennard Struff bt. (9) Marin Cilic: 6-2, 6-3

(3) Roger Federer bt. Joao Sousa: 6-4, 6-3

Fernando Verdasco bt. (5) Dominic Thiem: 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

(2) Rafael Nadal bt. Jeremy Chardy: 6-0, 6-1

Women's Singles

(1) Naomi Osaka bt. Dominika Cibulkova: 6-3, 6-3

(6) Kiki Bertens bt. Amanda Anisimova: 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

Johanna Konta bt. (7) Sloane Stephens: 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-1

Garbine Muguruza bt. Danielle Collins: 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Thursday Recap

The action started earlier than usual in the Italian capital as organisers looked to make up time following a complete washout on Wednesday.

First on court was world No. 1 Osaka, who will be looking to win a third Grand Slam in succession at the French Open, which starts later this month.

She dispatched Cibulkova in one hour, 42 minutes to advance to the last 16.

The Japanese star lost an early break, but she came roaring back with some trademark big hitting.

She saved seven of eight break points conceded in the match, while taking four of the 15 she earned, and hit 44 winners and 12 aces.

Cibulkova simply could not live with Osaka, and the top seed eventually finished her opponent off in typical style:

Federer was similarly efficient in his match against Sousa. The Portuguese made Federer work hard for the victory, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion had more than enough quality to respond.

He took the opening set with a hold to love in 41 minutes, and as so often with Federer, it was his serve that saw him through.

The Swiss legend saved all seven of the break points Sousa earned, defending with some quite staggering play when put under pressure by his opponent:

And he won 77 percent of points behind his first serve to eventually grind Sousa into submission.

Nadal's performance was even more brutal as he blew Chardy away in a little over an hour.

A quite ludicrous backhand passing winner from the Spaniard to seal the opening set 6-0 summed things up as Chardy simply could not get close to the eight-time winner and defending champion.

The Frenchman saved himself the embarrassment of a double bagel by holding once in the second set, but he understandably could not get off the court quick enough after Nadal sealed victory.