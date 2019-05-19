Rey Mysterio Controversially Beats Samoa Joe at WWE Money in the Bank 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Rey Mysterio beat Samoa Joe in a WrestleMania rematch at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday to become United States champion for the first time in his illustrious career.

Sunday marked an opportunity for Mysterio to save face after Joe needed just one minute to beat him on The Grandest Stage of Them All last month.

The longtime fan favorite returned the favor with a quick win at MITB, though it came in controversial fashion as the champion's shoulders were seemingly off the mat.

Since the embarrassing loss at WrestleMania, Mysterio has attempted to build himself back up on Raw, and he was on an impressive winning streak leading up to Money in the Bank.

He beat Cesaro on the go-home edition of Raw on Monday, but perhaps even more impressively, he defeated Joe in a non-title match a few weeks ago to earn a rematch for the United States Championship.

The Samoan Submission Specialist didn't take kindly to that loss, and he also didn't like the fact Mysterio celebrated with his son, Dominic, after the win.

In response, Joe tracked down Dominic backstage and proceeded to give him a piece of his mind. Joe told him that it felt like he and his father were trying to embarrass him, and he vowed to make them pay for it at Money in the Bank.

Both Mysterio and Joe had plenty of motivation leading up to Sunday, and there was no shortage of intrigue surrounding their match considering how things went at WrestleMania 35.

Mysterio has held nearly every title WWE has to offer, but one championship he had never won before entering Sunday's event was the U.S. title, which made the match a big one for him in terms of further cementing what is already a Hall of Fame legacy.

Meanwhile, Joe was looking to put another feather in his cap by beating one of the best of all time for the second pay-per-view in a row.

Mysterio managed to take the United States Championship, but a post-match attack on the new titleholder by an irate Joe—once again in front of Dominic—means their rivalry on the red brand may be far from over.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).