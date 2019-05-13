Joe Flacco Says His Job Is to Win Games for Broncos, Not Mentor Rookie Drew Lock

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

For the second year in a row, Joe Flacco will be on top of the depth chart while a rookie quarterback waits for his opportunity.

After getting a fresh start with the Denver Broncos, however, he isn't going to waste time mentoring 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock.

"I got so many things to worry about," Flacco told reporters Monday, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "I'm trying to go out there and play good football. ... I'm not worried about developing guys or any of that. That is what it is. I hope he does develop. I don't look at that as my job. My job is to go win football games for this football team."

The quarterback also explained that it's the job of offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello to develop Lock.

Flacco went through a similar situation last year with the Baltimore Ravens when they selected quarterback Lamar Jackson in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The veteran reportedly didn't contact the rookie following the draft, and it was Robert Griffin III who ended up becoming more of a mentor to Jackson, according to Ben Baskinof Sports Illustrated. Flacco also didn't show much enthusiasm when his teammate was on the field.

Jackson ended up taking over the starting job and led the Ravens to the playoffs.

Flacco was traded to the Broncos in March and will now presumably get another chance to show what he can do as a starter, but he isn't going to wait around for some other young player to take his job.

Considering Denver only has 11 wins in the last two seasons combined, it will be an uphill battle for Flacco to help the team get into the win column in 2019.