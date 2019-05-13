John Wetteland's Attorney Says Ex-MLB Pitcher Is Innocent of Child Sex Charges

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The attorney for John Wetteland said the former MLB reliever is innocent in a brief statement to the media after Wetteland appeared in court following his indictment on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

"What they've accused him of, the only thing worse is murder," Derek Adame said on Wetteland's behalf, per the Dallas Morning News' Sara Coello. "He was completely shocked [by the allegations]. ... We look forward to the opportunity to prove our innocence, which is what Mr. Wetteland is. He is innocent and is looking forward to his day in court."

A grand jury formally indicted Wetteland in March. Police arrested the 52-year-old in January, alleging he "forced a relative to perform a sex act on him." The first instance of abuse allegedly occurred in 2004 when the child in question was four. The abuse allegedly happened twice more between 2004 and 2006.

Wetteland will be due in court again in July, at which point Adame said he'll plead not guilty to the charges.

Wetteland played 12 years in MLB with four different teams. He helped the New York Yankees win the World Series in 1996, collecting World Series MVP honors after allowing one earned run and striking out six batters in 4.1 innings.