Video: Check out Liverpool, Tottenham's Locker Rooms for Champions League Final

A quirk of the draw may just have handed Liverpool an edge in June 1's UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The Reds fell just short to Manchester City in their bid to win the Premier League title on Sunday.

But victory in Madrid would be more than a consolation prize.

And despite arbitrarily being named the away team for the final at the Wanda Metropolitano, they will prepare themselves in the home dressing room, a far more luxurious prospect than what awaits Spurs:

Clearly, it will be what happens on the pitch that determines which Premier League side will lift the famous trophy this year.

But Liverpool have learned this season that the finest of margins can turn a match and a campaign from success to failure.