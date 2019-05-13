Video: Check out Liverpool, Tottenham's Locker Rooms for Champions League Final

Video: Check out Liverpool, Tottenham's Locker Rooms for Champions League FinalMay 13, 2019
A quirk of the draw may just have handed Liverpool an edge in June 1's UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
The Reds fell just short to Manchester City in their bid to win the Premier League title on Sunday.
But victory in Madrid would be more than a consolation prize.
And despite arbitrarily being named the away team for the final at the Wanda Metropolitano, they will prepare themselves in the home dressing room, a far more luxurious prospect than what awaits Spurs:
Ben Hayward @bghayward
#Liverpool will be the ‘away’ team in the #UCLFinal2019 but get Atleti’s dressing room for the game at the Wanda Metropolitano. I had a look at it earlier today... #LFC #UCL https://t.co/du3768FHAz
Ben Hayward @bghayward
This will be the #Tottenham dressing room for the #UCLFinal2019 at the Wanda Metropolitano. Sevilla were here for Sunday’s game against Atleti. Looks much less spectacular, but UEFA will add their own decor to both rooms before the match... #THFC #UCL https://t.co/nl6DlsaV0j
Clearly, it will be what happens on the pitch that determines which Premier League side will lift the famous trophy this year.
But Liverpool have learned this season that the finest of margins can turn a match and a campaign from success to failure.
