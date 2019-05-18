Every NFL Team's Biggest Potential Distraction for 2019

0 of 32

David Richard/Associated Press

Distractions can make an NFL team's pursuit of a goal harder than it has any right being.

Winning in the NFL is hard enough as it is. But some self-inflicted wounds like quarterback competitions, the lack of extensions for major stars and more tend to lead teams astray as focus wanes and the media frenzy picks up.

These distractions don't have to be self-inflicted, either. Losing former contributors, coaching shifts, leaning into new players or hoping a younger player takes a leap also count.

Some of these potential distractions, primarily on the financial side, could end up addressed well before training camps start. Others, no chance. The following items could make the goal of winning all the more difficult in 2019.