Sam Mewis' Brace Propels United States Past South Africa in Friendly Showdown

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

With only two more friendlies until the start of the 2019 Women's World Cup, the United States women's national team earned a 3-0 victory over South Africa on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Sam Mewis helped the USWNT cruise to an easy win with the opening goal in the 37th minute, and she was credited with the second in the 78th minute.

Mewis' first came when she beat a diving Andile Dlamini from just outside the 18-yard box.

The 26-year-old was in the right place at the right time to cap off the United States' scoring. Kaylin Swart attempted to clear a cross from Megan Rapinoe and hit the ball off Mewis and into her own net.

Carli Lloyd tacked on a third in the second minute of second-half injury time.

The USWNT is now on a four-match winning streak following back-to-back draws to start the SheBelieves Cup in February and March.

The USWNT kicks off the World Cup on June 11 against Thailand, while head coach Jill Ellis already unveiled her 23-player squad on May 1. South Africa is likewise in its final World Cup preparations before its opening match against Spain on June 8.

Because of that, neither team was keen on rocking the boat too much Sunday. Both coaches largely have their lineups and tactics set for the World Cup, so keeping everybody healthy was the priority.

That would help explain why the United States had only three goals despite largely dominating the affair.

According to ESPN FC, the U.S. finished with 70 percent possession and 20 total shots—only seven of which were on target.

Mewis' goal was the USWNT's first shot on goal. On the team's second shot, Dlamini made save at the near post to deny Tobin Heath in the 45th minute.

The positives for the United States were few and far between.

The U.S. struggled to break down an ultra-defensive side in South Africa, which is something the team should likely expect to see again in the World Cup. Thailand and Chile can't afford to take an attacking approach against the United States in the group stage.

In that sense, Mewis' performance was encouraging.

The U.S. also looked better in the second half, which is when Megan Rapinoe was on the pitch. Rapinoe subbed in at halftime, and her creativity out wide had a clear impact. Even at 33, she remains one of the USWNT's best playmakers.

In general, Sunday's match was bound to be a little harder than it should've been for the United States. The team hadn't played in a little over a month, and Ellis won't have wanted her players overexerting themselves to jeopardize their availability for the World Cup.

The United States should look better as its tournament preparations begin ramping up.

What's Next?

The United States heads to St. Louis for a friendly against New Zealand on Thursday.