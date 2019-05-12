Stephen A.: 'You Can Expect' Jason Kidd to Be Lakers' Head Coach Within 2 Years

David Surowiecki/Getty Images

Frank Vogel may have just taken the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching job, but it doesn't appear the team has him in its long-term plans.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Saturday on SportsCenter he expects Jason Kidd to be the Lakers' head coach within two years.

"He's not expected to be the coach long term," Smith said of Vogel. "There's a reason why, whether it was Monty Williams, whether it was Ty Lue or anybody else, the caveat was that you had to accept Jason Kidd on your squad as a developmental coach."

Smith went on to say Kidd's history off the floor, which has included allegations of spousal abuse and a DUI arrest, played into the Lakers not wanting to make him their head coach immediately. He described Vogel as a "safe" choice but won't be long for a star-craved Lakers front office.

"You can expect Jason Kidd to be the next head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers within two years," Smith said.

