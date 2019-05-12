Hockey World Championship 2019 Results: USA Defeats France in Sunday's Play

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Sunday was the third day at the Hockey World Championships in Slovakia, with a number of powerhouse countries in action, including the United States and Russia.

Below, we'll recap the day's action and look over some of the day's highlights.

United States def. France 7-1

The United States responded to Friday's 4-1 loss against Slovakia by thrashing France on Sunday.

Alex Debrincat (two goals), Colin White (two goals), Dylan Larkin (two assists), Alec Martinez (two assists) and Patrick Kane (one goal) led the way for the United States in the decisive win.

Anthony Rech scored the lone goal for France.

The United States currently trails Germany and Finland in the Group A standings after both teams won Sunday. Up next for the Americans is a matchup against the Fins on Monday, while France will next face Germany on Tuesday.

Russia def. Austria 5-0

Russia is chugging along.

The Russians moved to 2-0 and remain tied with the Czech Republic atop Group B after a 5-0 win over Austria on Sunday. Yevgeni Dadonov's two goals led the way for the team, while the Russian defense allowed just 15 shots on goal.

Up next for Russia is a crucial matchup against the Czech Republic on Monday, while Austria will be looking for its first win of the tournament against Switzerland on Tuesday.

Germany def. Denmark 2-1

Germany got goals from Matthias Plachta and Frederik Tiffels in the second period and held on for dear life in the third, beating Denmark 2-1 on Sunday.

Mathias Bau's goal halfway through the third period for Denmark made things interesting, but the Germans held on to remain tied with Finland atop Group A.

Denmark—which won its opener against France—will look to get back to its winning ways against Great Britain on Tuesday.

Sweden def. Italy 8-0

Well, that was easy.

Sweden rolled Italy on Sunday, led by big performances by Anton Lander, who scored a hat trick, to go along with Patric Hornqvist's two goals and William Nylander's one goal and assist. The Swedes outshot the Italians 58-13, a shocking disparity.

Some credit goes to Italian goalie Marco de Filippo Roia, who may have given up eight goals but also came up with 50 saves.

Sweden, meanwhile, will be pleased with the bounce-back victory after losing their opener to the Czech Republic 5-2. Up next for Sweden is a clash with Norway on Monday, while Italy faces Latvia on Tuesday, searching for their first win and goal. The Italians have been outscored 17-0 in their two games.