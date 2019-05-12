Alex DeBrincat, Colin White Lead USA to 7-1 Win vs. France at 2019 Hockey Worlds

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

Alex Debrincat of the US, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group A match between the United States and France at the Steel Arena in Kosice, Slovakia, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek/Associated Press

After an ugly 4-1 loss to Slovakia in their first IIHF World Championship matchup, the United States rebounded in a big way on Sunday, beating France 7-1.

Alex DeBrincat and Colin White each notched two goals, and Frank Vatrano, Patrick Kane and Chris Kreider also scored for the United States, which will play Finland on Monday in its next group-play match.

The U.S. was coming off a loss to Slovakia in which they came out flat, while the host country got a massive boost from the home crowd.

Slovakia was defeated 4-2 by Finland on Saturday to fall back into fourth place in Group A. The United States is in second place thanks to its plus-three goal differential. Germany can move ahead of the U.S. with a win or by reaching overtime Sunday against Denmark.

The U.S. was considered among the favorites heading into the 2019 World Championship. That was thanks in large part to the return of Kane, who won tournament MVP honors in 2018 despite the U.S. taking the bronze.

The States have not won a World Championship since 1960. However, they have taken home a bronze in three of the past five World Championships and are the fourth-ranked team in the world.

Related

    Man City Win 2nd Straight Premier League Title 🏆

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Man City Win 2nd Straight Premier League Title 🏆

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Game 7 Will Dictate Dame's, Jokic's Legacies

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Game 7 Will Dictate Dame's, Jokic's Legacies

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting 2019 Starting Lineups

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Projecting 2019 Starting Lineups

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers' 'Shadow President' Behind Newest Hires

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Lakers' 'Shadow President' Behind Newest Hires

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report