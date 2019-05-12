Alex DeBrincat, Colin White Lead USA to 7-1 Win vs. France at 2019 Hockey Worlds

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

After an ugly 4-1 loss to Slovakia in their first IIHF World Championship matchup, the United States rebounded in a big way on Sunday, beating France 7-1.

Alex DeBrincat and Colin White each notched two goals, and Frank Vatrano, Patrick Kane and Chris Kreider also scored for the United States, which will play Finland on Monday in its next group-play match.

The U.S. was coming off a loss to Slovakia in which they came out flat, while the host country got a massive boost from the home crowd.

Slovakia was defeated 4-2 by Finland on Saturday to fall back into fourth place in Group A. The United States is in second place thanks to its plus-three goal differential. Germany can move ahead of the U.S. with a win or by reaching overtime Sunday against Denmark.

The U.S. was considered among the favorites heading into the 2019 World Championship. That was thanks in large part to the return of Kane, who won tournament MVP honors in 2018 despite the U.S. taking the bronze.

The States have not won a World Championship since 1960. However, they have taken home a bronze in three of the past five World Championships and are the fourth-ranked team in the world.