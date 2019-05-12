USA vs. South Africa Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Friendly

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The United States women's national team will kick off their Send-Off Series ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup when they host South Africa at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday.

The friendly with Banyana Banyana is the first of three warm-up games before the USA kick off their World Cup campaign against Thailand in France on June 11.

For South Africa, this will be the first of two friendlies with another match against Norway scheduled for June 2.

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox

Jill Ellis' side will be the defending champions in France, having regained their title from Japan at the last World Cup in 2015.

They're well aware that they'll be the team to beat:

As Christen Press told soccer reporter Robert Jonas, they'll accept nothing less than their fourth World Cup:

After scoring 11 goals in their friendlies with Australia and Belgium in April, the USWNT will look to continue tuning up after their disappointment in the SheBelieves Cup.

The USA were unbeaten in the four-team tournament comprised of England, Japan and Brazil, but finished as runners-up behind the Lionesses after being held to two draws.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be pursuing their first win of 2019, having lost four and drawn three of their seven matches this year.

They shared a look at their preparations for Sunday's clash:

Their only other meeting with the USA—in the run-up to the 2016 Olympics—ended 1-0 to the Americans, who had 18 shots.

Ellis will hope her side can be much more clinical this time around, as they were in their outings last month.

If they fail to convince on Sunday, she'll have a clearer idea of any areas in need of work ahead of next month's showpiece.