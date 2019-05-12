USA vs. South Africa Women's Soccer: Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Friendly

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Forward Alex Morgan of the United States Women's National Team handles the ball during the game against Belgium at Banc of California Stadium on April 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. This was the seventh
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The United States women's national team will kick off their Send-Off Series ahead of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup when they host South Africa at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday.

The friendly with Banyana Banyana is the first of three warm-up games before the USA kick off their World Cup campaign against Thailand in France on June 11.

For South Africa, this will be the first of two friendlies with another match against Norway scheduled for June 2.

                        

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox

                      

Jill Ellis' side will be the defending champions in France, having regained their title from Japan at the last World Cup in 2015.

They're well aware that they'll be the team to beat:

As Christen Press told soccer reporter Robert Jonas, they'll accept nothing less than their fourth World Cup:

After scoring 11 goals in their friendlies with Australia and Belgium in April, the USWNT will look to continue tuning up after their disappointment in the SheBelieves Cup.

The USA were unbeaten in the four-team tournament comprised of England, Japan and Brazil, but finished as runners-up behind the Lionesses after being held to two draws.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be pursuing their first win of 2019, having lost four and drawn three of their seven matches this year.

They shared a look at their preparations for Sunday's clash:

Their only other meeting with the USA—in the run-up to the 2016 Olympics—ended 1-0 to the Americans, who had 18 shots.

Ellis will hope her side can be much more clinical this time around, as they were in their outings last month.

If they fail to convince on Sunday, she'll have a clearer idea of any areas in need of work ahead of next month's showpiece.

Related

    Cohesiveness and competition are key as USWNT begins World Cup camp

    United States (Women's Football) logo
    United States (Women's Football)

    Cohesiveness and competition are key as USWNT begins World Cup camp

    Robert Jonas, Pro Soccer USA
    via Pro Soccer USA

    Rakitic Blasts Inter Transfer Rumours on Instagram

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rakitic Blasts Inter Transfer Rumours on Instagram

    via mirror

    Valverde Says He's Staying at Barca

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Valverde Says He's Staying at Barca

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Neymar Heads PSG in Front vs. Angers

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Heads PSG in Front vs. Angers

    Streamja
    via Streamja