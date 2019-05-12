Barry Bonds' Historic No. 762 HR Ball Sells for $282,900 at Auction

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Barry Bonds' 762nd home run ball sold for $282,900 at auction Saturday, according to GoldinAuctions.com.

Bonds has also agreed to sign the legendary ball, per Darren Rovell of the Action Network.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea, the ball originally changed hands in 2008 for $376,612.

The homer in question was the final of Bonds' legendary career. He hit a two-run shot off Colorado Rockies starter Ubaldo Jimenez in the first inning of what proved to be a 5-3 win for the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on Sept. 5, 2007.

ESPN.com's Sam Miller wrote the ball itself took an odd journey, both from the moment it was hit to when it hit the auction block.

Jameson Sutton, the fan who caught the ball, reached over the fence to catch it, so the umpires could've ruled fan interference and wiped the home run from the record books.

Sutton was also holding a ball he retrieved during batting practice before the game. As he caught Bonds' home run, he dropped the home run ball and batting practice ball. Sutton grabbed the Bonds ball, while another fan collected the batting practice ball.

As a result of that scrum, MLB never took the step of formally authenticating Bonds' final home run ball.

Bonds' 762 home runs are the most all time in MLB history, seven more than Hank Aaron. The mark is certain to stand for the foreseeable future. Albert Pujols is the active home run leader with 639, and Miguel Cabrera is second on the list at 466.