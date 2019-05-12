Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 38 EPL Predictions

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City or Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions on Sunday as all 20 teams play their final games of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side must beat Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium to retain their title, or match Liverpool's result at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester City are a point clear of the Reds after their 1-0 victory over Leicester City on Monday and will be favourites to beat a Brighton side down in 17th.

Liverpool appear to have the tougher fixture at home to seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanders. Yet the Reds are still unbeaten at Anfield this season in the league and will be boosted by their 4-0 UEFA Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

Week 38 Fixtures and Predictions (all games kick off at 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET)

Brighton 0-3 Manchester City, Sky Sports Main Event (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.)

Burnley 1-0 Arsenal, MSNBC (U.S.)

Crystal Palace 2-1 Bournemouth, NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S)

Fulham 2-2. Newcastle United, Olympic Channel (U.S.)

Leicester City 1-1 Chelsea, CNBC (U.S.)

Liverpool 3-2 Wolves, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Manchester United 3-1 Cardiff City, Sky Sports Football (UK), USA Network (U.S.)

Southampton 1-0 Huddersfield Town, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (U.S.)

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Everton, Syfy (U.S.)

Watford 1-0 West Ham United, Golf Channel (U.S.)

Sky Go and BT Sport will provide live-streaming in the United Kingdom. In the United States viewers can watch via the NBC Sports app.

Brighton vs. Manchester City

The destiny of the Premier League title is in the defending champions' hands going into the final day, and Guardiola says it is a "dream come true" to be in this position:

Manchester City could be boosted by the return of Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne for the game, but key midfielder Fernandinho will miss out, according to ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith:

The Citizens head into the match on a brilliant run of form. Guardiola's side have won their last 13 league games in a row and have not tasted defeat since January.

Brighton successfully avoided the drop this season and have little but pride to play for, but manager Chris Hughton says his men will be doing all they can to get a result:

The Seagulls have gone 10 games without a win in all competitions, but they did pick up a point at Arsenal last time out.

Hughton also has experience of beating Manchester City on the final day:

Yet Manchester City will not fear their trip to the south coast, and while nerves may play a part for the visitors they will be expected to gain the win needed to lift the trophy.

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Liverpool produced an incredible comeback on Tuesday to reach the Champions League final with a 4-0 victory over Barcelona that secured a 4-3 aggregate win.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is hoping for more miracles on Sunday:

The Reds are aiming to be crowned champions of England for the first time since 1990, but even a win against Wolves will not be enough if Manchester City beat Brighton.

The Reds could be boosted by the return from injury of top scorer Mohamed Salah after he suffered concussion against Newcastle United, according to Paul Gorst at the Liverpool Echo.

Klopp also says Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson should be fit but Roberto Firmino will miss out:

Wolves have enjoyed a superb season back in the Premier League and have enjoyed impressive victories over Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have also won at Anfield this season, as they knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in January:

Wolves will present the Reds with a stiff challenge on the final day, yet Klopp's side are on a roll and know they simply have to win if they are to end their long wait to be crowned champions.