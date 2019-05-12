Projecting Every NFL Team's Starting Lineup for 2019

0 of 32

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

After a busy NFL offseason, it's time to start projecting what will happen on the field. Rosters are nearly set since there are few impactful players still on the free-agent and trade markets, so we can have some confidence in forecasting the season.

The majority of teams work in 11 personnel offenses (one running back and one tight end) and nickel defenses (a 4-2 with a fifth defensive back), which is how we determined the lineups.

Taking into account injuries, suspensions and unsettled positional battles, these are our projections for what we'll see in Week 1.