Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Paul White/Associated Press

Real Madrid will travel to the Basque Country for their penultimate match of the La Liga season, a difficult visit to Real Sociedad's Anoeta stadium.

The hosts are still in the race for European football, just three points behind rivals Athletic Bilbao for seventh place.

Real Madrid have little to play for, but Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) have nonetheless installed them as the 13-10 favourites, despite their poor form of just two wins in their last five La Liga matches. The Txuri-Urdin come in at 2-1, and a draw carries odds of 13-5.

The match will start at 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET. ITV (UK) and BeIN Sports (U.S.) will broadcast and stream the contest.

Real Madrid enter this contest in third place, six points behind Atletico Madrid and 10 ahead of Getafe. Zinedine Zidane and his troops have little left to play for, so the final two weeks of the season should serve as an opportunity to hand some minutes to the youngsters and assess the fringe players in the squad ahead of summer.

Per WhoScored.com, Sergio Ramos will not feature, handing talented defender Jesus Vallejo another opportunity. The 22-year-old was hardly used all season but has suddenly been trust into the starting XI and scored his first goal of the campaign in the 3-2 win over Villarreal in Week 36.

ESPN UK's David Cartlidge is a fan of the talent:

Karim Benzema could also miss out, handing Mariano Diaz a chance to lead the line. He was on point twice against Villarreal.

His opener against the Yellow Submarine was Real's quickest goal of the season:

Mikel Oyarzabal has been the standout for Real Sociedad this season, scoring 13 goals in La Liga. The 22-year-old is the team's biggest talent and one to keep an eye on Sunday, as he could be the difference maker.

When he's firing, like he was in the 2-1 win over Real Betis on April 4, the Txuri-Urdin are hard to beat:

La Real should be more motivated than the visitors, given what's still at stake for them. They've struggled at the Anoeta, however, with just six wins in 18 outings.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Real Madrid