Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt's Agent Mino Raiola Given Worldwide Transfer Ban

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2019

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Paul Pogba of Manchester United reacts at full time during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith's Stadium on May 5, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's agent has reportedly been hit with a worldwide transfer ban, according to FIFA.com.

Per Sam McEvoy of the Daily Mail, "The Italian-born Dutchman was slapped with a three-month ban which stops him from dealing with any transfer across the globe which is set to run until August 9—the day after the Premier League transfer window closes."

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

