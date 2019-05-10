Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt's Agent Mino Raiola Given Worldwide Transfer Ban

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba's agent has reportedly been hit with a worldwide transfer ban, according to FIFA.com.

Per Sam McEvoy of the Daily Mail, "The Italian-born Dutchman was slapped with a three-month ban which stops him from dealing with any transfer across the globe which is set to run until August 9—the day after the Premier League transfer window closes."

