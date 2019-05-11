Manchester United vs. Cardiff: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United will take to the pitch for the final time this season on Sunday, as they host Cardiff City in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have already been knocked out of the top four race, with their final objective for this match being a top-five finish.

Per Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker), United are 2-7 favourites to win against the already relegated Bluebirds (10-1 to win). A draw comes in at 11-2.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. USA Network (U.S.) will broadcast the match, while live streaming is available via Sky Go (UK).

Neither of these teams will have wished to close out the system in this way, a final outing between two clubs who both failed to live up to the pre-season hopes.

United did not qualify for the UEFA Champions League, with last week's 1-1 draw against Huddersfield mathematically ruling out a top-four finish.

The Red Devils are winless in their last four Premier League outings, and it's clear they already have their eyes on next season:

Cardiff became the last team to be relegated from the Premier League with a 3-2 loss against Crystal Palace in Week 37. They'll join Huddersfield and Fulham in the Championship next year.

According to WhoScored.com, both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku will be out with an injury and may have played their last match for the Red Devils. Antonio Valencia will be a free agent this summer and faces a race to get fit in time for a final appearance at Old Trafford as a member of the club.

The 33-year-old hasn't played club football since January, but some fans remain hopeful for one last hurrah:

Per WhoScored, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he'll hand starts to one or two academy players. Mason Greenwood seems likely to get the nod, while Angel Gomes, James Garner and Tahith Chong could also see extended minutes.

It will provide these youngsters with a great opportunity to impress the manager ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer. United are likely to be active on the transfer market after a disappointing season, but these talents will be eager to prove they deserve more chances next season.

Prediction: United 2-0 Cardiff