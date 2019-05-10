Madrid Open 2019: Roger Federer Out, Novak Djokovic into Semi-Finals

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Roger Federer failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2019 Madrid Open after Dominic Thiem beat him in three sets on Friday. The Austrian will face Novak Djokovic for a place in the final.

Djokovic earned a walkover win over Marin Cilic, who was forced to pull out of the match due to illness:

Federer and Dominic Thiem served up a great contest between in-form stars, setting the tone for what should be a great day of tennis.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev will battle it out before Rafael Nadal takes on Stanislas Wawrinka, in what is being described as the best quarter-final lineup of the season:

In the women's draw, Simona Halep beat Belinda Bencic to book her place in the final.

Here are the results from Friday.

Men's Quarter-Finals

(1) Novak Djokovic beats (9) Marin Cilic: Walkover

(5) Dominic Thiem beats (4) Roger Federer: 3-6, 7-6 (11), 6-4

Women's Semi-Finals

(3) Simona Halep beats Belinda Bencic: 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-0

Full results can be found at the tournament's official website, along with the schedule.

While the fans who secured a ticket for the incredible set of men's quarter-finals will have been disappointed to miss out on the clash between Djokovic and Cilic, Federer and Thiem soon made them forget all about that.

Per Tennis TV, the duo carried excellent form into their contest:

Thiem has become a clay specialist in the past few seasons, doing plenty of damage with his power from the baseline, and Federer came up with a tactical plan to counter the Austrian's advantage in the rallies.

The 37-year-old played ultra-aggressive, abandoning the slow buildup play usually seen on clay in favour of a style more typically suited to hard courts.

He also relied heavily on his serve:

It led to a dominant first set, in which Thiem found no answer for the veteran's aggressive play, but the 25-year-old made the necessary adjustments at the start of the second set.

The two were evenly matched during the set and throughout an epic tiebreak, and Thiem fought his way out of a hole and faced two match points before tying things up.

By the third set, he had figured out how to deal with Federer's aggressive tactics, winning to line up a semi-final against Djokovic.

In the women's draw, 22-year-old Bencic gave Halep a slight scare in the second set before the latter powered through her opponent in the final set.

The two provided several highlights, with this rally standing out:

Halep is a two-time winner in Madrid and will seek her first title since 2017.