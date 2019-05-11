Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool supporters will be hoping for another incredible day at Anfield on Sunday, as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

After Tuesday's amazing comeback win over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, attentions will now turn to the domestic title. The Reds trail Manchester City by one point going into the final day of the campaign and need a favour from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool are unlikely to have things all their own way at Anfield though, as they face a team that's become a specialist when it comes to beating the best sides in the division. Wolves are secure in seventh place after a tremendous season back in the top flight and have the players to hurt the Reds.

With the title potentially up for grabs, expect another absorbing 90 minutes at Anfield. Here is the key information for the showdown and a preview of what's to come on Merseyside.

Odds

Liverpool win (3/10)

Draw (9/2)

Wolves win (9/1)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

Date: Sunday, May 12

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.), Sky Sports (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.), Sky Go (UK)

Preview

Although Anfield has provided the backdrop to many remarkable football stories down the years, Tuesday's win over Barcelona was arguably its most dramatic. Liverpool recovered from a 3-0 loss in the first leg, winning 4-0 and progressing to the Champions League final (U.S. only):

It means that regardless of what happens on Sunday, they will have the chance to play for one of the major honours, with Tottenham Hotspur waiting in the final in Madrid on June 1.

But for so much of the campaign, the focus has been on the Premier League for Liverpool and the supporters will be desperate to see Jordan Henderson lifting the prize on Sunday. To ensure they have a chance of doing so, they will almost certainly need to beat Wolves.

Given the mental and physical fatigue that will be lingering among the Liverpool players following Tuesday's wild win, that is unlikely to be a straightforward ask. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said a number of players with knocks are determined to be involved:

You feel as though the match on Sunday will be a bigger challenge than on Tuesday too. While Barcelona wilted before a raucous crowd on a grand stage, Wolves have been able to raise their game for these kinds of occasions.

Nuno Santo's team may have struggled against teams unwilling to venture from a defensive shape, although opponents who are willing to give Wolves space have been picked off frequently. Up front, the pairing of Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez have posed defenders so many issues.

As relayed by football journalist Richard Jolly, in what has been a brilliant season for Wolves, they have already beaten some of the elite:

With 94 points on the board already, it's staggering that Liverpool have not done enough to be champions. But this has not been an ordinary season and City are not ordinary champions.

Liverpool supporters will be desperate to see their team get off to a fast start and for the news to filter through to Brighton that they are leading, in the hope that City may begin to get a little nervous. Wolves will ensure this is not a procession for Liverpool, but the will of the home support will help the Reds earn a narrow win.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Wolves