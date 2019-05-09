Madrid Open 2019: Novak Djokovic's Win Highlights Thursday's Results

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic secured a place in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Madrid Open on Thursday as he dismantled Jeremy Chardy in straight sets.

In the women's quarter-finals, Simona Halep saw off Ashleigh Barty in two sets.

Other clashes will see No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka take on Belinda Bencic, Sloane Stephens face Petra Martic and Kiki Bertens square off against Peta Kvitova.

An action-packed day in the Spanish capital will see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal also feature.

Men's Singles Results

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Jeremy Chardy, 6-1, 7-6 (2)

(9) Marin Cilic bt. Laslo Dere, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

(5) Dominic Thiem vs. (10) Fabio Fognini

(6) Kei Nishikori vs. Stan Wawrinka

(4) Roger Federer vs. (15) Gael Monfils

(8) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Fernando Verdasco

(3) Alexander Zverev vs. Hubert Hurkacz

(2) Rafael Nadal vs. Frances Tiafoe

Women's Singles Results

(3) Simona Halep bt. (9) Ashleigh Barty, 7-5, 7-5

(1) Naomi Osaka vs. Belinda Bencic

(8) Sloane Stephens vs. Petra Martic

(7) Kiki Bertens vs. (2) Petra Kvitova

Full results can be found at the tournament's official website, along with the schedule.

Djokovic entered his match with a 12-0 head-to-head record with Chardy, and his dominance over the Frenchman was reflected in the opening set as he quickly raced to a 5-0 lead.

Chardy avoided a bagel when serving to stay in the set, but all it did was delay the inevitable, and it quickly went Djokovic's way, per Metro's George Bellshaw:

The 32-year-old improved in the second set as he managed to keep proceedings on serve, and he even managed to earn a set point, but Djokovic was able to take the set to a tiebreaker.

From there, the world No. 1 took control to set up a tie with Marin Cilic:

Halep and Barty produced an entertaining contest when they met on court Manolo Santana.

Both sets followed the same pattern, with Halep getting a break in front before being pegged back.

Barty, seeded ninth, played some superb shots:

Reigning French Open champion Halep showed her class in the clutch moments, though, as she recovered from the setbacks to break at 5-5 in each set before holding serve to win.

The victory continued the 27-year-old's superb record in Madrid, per Record's Jose Morgado:

She'll play either Osaka or Bencic in her semi-final.