Under-the-Radar 2019 NFL MVP Candidates

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Six different quarterbacks have won the last six NFL MVP awards, and the league hasn't had a repeat MVP this decade.

That doesn't bode well for reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, or the soon-to-be 42-year-old Tom Brady, both of whom rank among the top five early favorites for the award at FanDuel. Also among that group are two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, 2018's highest-rated passer Drew Brees and Andrew Luck, who looks destined for a big year after he resurged into his prime.

Nobody else has odds better than +1500, which essentially leaves them all under the radar.

Which MVP underdogs have the best chance to rise up, impact the league and win the award in 2019? Considering that, this time last year, Mahomes wasn't even viewed as a peripheral candidate—these 10 might be worth some of your spare change on a legally-placed futures bet.