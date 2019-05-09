Jose Mourinho: Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino 'Both Deserve to Win a Trophy'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2019

FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 887122058,856402376 - GRADIENT ADDED) In this composite image a comparison has been made between Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur (L) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool meet in a Premier League match on September 15, 2018 in London. ***LEFT IMAGE*** LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and APOEL Nicosia at Wembley Stadium on December 6, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on October 1, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho said he won't know who to root for in the UEFA Champions League final, because he feels Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Mauricio Pochettino both deserve to win.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea manager spoke as a pundit on beIN Sports after Spurs booked their place in the final on Wednesday, a day after Liverpool had done the same:

Mourinho said:

"A very good quality for a manager is to read the battle, to read your soldiers and their qualities, and to try to win that battle.

"Football is to have fun, football is to make people to be jumping in front of the screen for the last two days, but football is about winning.

"Football is about winning and to speak about winning, I will be in trouble in the final because I like Mauricio and Jurgen very, very much both and I think they both deserve to win a trophy.

"The first trophy for Jurgen with Liverpool, the first trophy for Mauricio with Spurs, and I think will be a fantastic final."

Spurs went through on away goals with a 3-3 aggregate scoreline against Ajax, having been 3-0 down in the two-legged tie with one half of football remaining. 

Liverpool won 4-0 at home to Barcelona on Tuesday, having been 3-0 down from the first leg.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey shared Mourinho's view on the clubs' respective managers:

The Independent's Miguel Delaney and BBC Sport's John Bennett also noted the significance of the pair facing off in the final in light of the criticism they've received in some quarters over the years:

Klopp won two Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund, but the latter was the only cup final he has won in seven attempts.

The German reached the 2016 League Cup and Europa League finals with Liverpool as well as the Champions League final last year, but the Reds lost all three.

Liverpool could win a trophy on Sunday if they lift the Premier League title, but they will need to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers and hope Manchester City fail to beat Brighton & Hove Albion.

As for Pochettino, he is yet to win an honour as a manager. He took Spurs to the League Cup final in 2015, but his side were beaten by Mourinho's Chelsea.

While trophies may have been absent for both managers in recent years, their clubs' progress under them has been significant, as evidenced by their presence in the Champions League final.

Whichever coach comes away from the June 1 final empty-handed, they will still have shown themselves to be one of Europe's top managers.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Europa League SFs

    (3pm ET)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Live: Watch Europa League SFs

    (3pm ET)

    via B/R Live

    Ajax Say Outstanding De Ligt Will Leave for England or Spain

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ajax Say Outstanding De Ligt Will Leave for England or Spain

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Dortmund Launch New Home Kit

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund Launch New Home Kit

    SoccerBible
    via SoccerBible

    Kane Hopes to Be Fit for UCL Final vs. Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kane Hopes to Be Fit for UCL Final vs. Liverpool

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report