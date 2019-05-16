10 Panic Moves MLB Teams Must Avoid After Bad Starts

0 of 10

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The 2019 Major League Baseball season is inching out of small-sample-size territory. In some cases, that should prompt teams to take action regarding problem areas.

In other cases, patience is advised.

We've looked at 10 panic moves that clubs should avoid making even though they may appear to be solutions for slow starts. They mostly involve demoting struggling players, but there are also a couple of potential DFAs (designated for assignment) plus one possible free-agent signing and trade that we're not sure about.

We'll start with the signing.