Exposing Every MLB Team’s Weakest Link in 2019

Exposing Every MLB Team's Weakest Link in 2019May 10, 2019
While it is still early in the 2019 MLB season, we're far enough into the schedule that early struggles are starting to become legitimate concerns.
Whether it's a struggling rotation, porous bullpen, lackluster offense or one specific player who was counted on to produce coming up well short of expectations, every MLB team has at least one weak link.
There's plenty of time to address those weak links with an in-house move or an outside addition. At the same time, there's still reason to believe these slow starts can be turned around and no move will be necessary.
At any rate, ahead we've identified the one clear weak link on each MLB roster.
AL East
- LF: .221/.287/.360, 4 HR, 16 RBI, -0.7 WAR
- CF: .243/.273/.419, 5 HR, 16 RBI, -0.6 WAR
- RF: .163/.227/.217, 1 HR, 3 RBI, -1.1 WAR
Baltimore Orioles: The bullpen
The only positions on the diamond that have produced a positive WAR for the Orioles are second base (0.1), left field (0.1) and right field (0.3), so there are plenty of options for the weakest link.
The starting rotation has also struggled to a 5.14 ERA (26th in MLB), but that's nothing compared to the AL-worst 5.95 ERA (29th in MLB) from the relief corps.
While closer Mychal Givens, setup man Paul Fry and long reliever Gabriel Ynoa have been solid, the rest of the bullpen has been an unmitigated disaster.
Boston Red Sox: CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
Over the past four seasons, Jackie Bradley Jr. has been worth 12.7 WAR, providing solid pop and standout defense in center field for the Red Sox.
This season, he's been worth minus-1.2 WAR.
He's producing nothing offensively (123 PA, .142 BA, 13 OPS+) and he has terrible defensive metrics (-5 DRS, -25.0 UZR/150) in center field. If the Red Sox decide to move Michael Chavis to the outfield, his starting role could be in jeopardy.
New York Yankees: Offense vs. left-handed pitching
A tip of the cap to the Yankees for navigating a flood of injuries to key pieces of the lineup and the pitching staff. Even with so many players watching from the sideline, there is still no glaring hole on the roster.
If you're searching for a soft spot, their performance against left-handed pitching leaves something to be desired.
While they've posted a healthy .797 OPS against right-handed pitching, that drops to a .693 OPS with a southpaw on the mound. Getting right-handed-hitting sluggers Giancarlo Stanton (biceps strain, shoulder soreness) and Aaron Judge (oblique strain) back in the lineup will go a long way toward rectifying that issue.
Tampa Bay Rays: IF Daniel Robertson
Last season, the Rays used Daniel Robertson in a super-utility role, and he posted a 122 OPS+ in 340 plate appearances and 2.6 WAR while giving manager Kevin Cash tremendous flexibility when filling out his lineup card.
This season, he's hitting just .186/.288/.289 in 111 plate appearances with a 59 OPS+ and minus-0.1 WAR.
The 25-year-old still has minor league options remaining, so perhaps a quick visit to Triple-A would help him get on track at the plate. He's not a star, but his versatility makes him a key contributor for a contending Rays club.
Toronto Blue Jays: The outfield
Here's a quick look at what the three outfield spots have produced for the Blue Jays this season:
That's rough, especially in right field, where the pitchers from the Mets (.552), Brewers (.548) and Diamondbacks (.472) have all bested that pitiful .444 OPS.
It might be time to see what prospect Cavan Biggio—who is hitting .344/.475/.573 with more walks (25) than strikeouts (20) at Triple-A—can do.
AL Central
- LF: .222/.267/.262, 1 HR, 10 RBI, -0.7 WAR
- CF: .204/.283/.358, 5 HR, 9 RBI, -0.3 WAR
- RF: .224/.302/.328, 2 HR, 13 RBI, -0.6 WAR
Chicago White Sox: The starting rotation
The White Sox starting rotation has been shelled to the tune of a 6.16 ERA and a .295 opponents' batting average, and it's been a total team effort.
Ivan Nova has the worst ERA (7.04) among qualified starters, Reynaldo Lopez has the worst WHIP (1.75) among qualified starters, and only Lucas Giolito has an ERA below 5.00.
How much longer before we see top prospect Dylan Cease?
Cleveland Indians: The outfield
The Indians entered the offseason with glaring holes to fill, and unless you were particularly bullish on trading for Jordan Luplow or signing Carlos Gonzalez from the bargain bin as proactive moves, they began the season with those issues largely unaddressed.
As expected, production across the outfield has been poor at best:
At the very least, it's time to see what Oscar Mercado can do. After an impressive spring training, he's hitting .288/.392/.477 with 14 extra-base hits and 14 steals in 28 games at Triple-A.
Detroit Tigers: Offense
The Tigers pitching staff has been one of the biggest surprises of the year, with rising ace Matthew Boyd and lights-out closer Shane Greene leading the way.
Unfortunately, the lineup has not held up its end of the bargain.
The Tigers offense ranks near the bottom of the majors in batting average (.232, 24th), OPS (.681, 24th), home runs (25, 29th) and runs per game (3.67, 26th). Nicholas Castellanos (.777) is the only regular with an OPS over .750, and no one on the team has more than three home runs.
Kansas City Royals: The starting rotation
The catcher (.168 BA, .470 OPS) and first base (.169 BA, .561 OPS) positions have been offensive black holes for the Royals, but the bigger concern is the starting rotation.
Specifically, the trio of Homer Bailey (7 GS, 5.25 ERA), Jakob Junis (8 GS, 5.52 ERA) and Jorge Lopez (8 GS, 6.07 ERA).
The fact that the Royals were even willing to roll the dice on Bailey after his performance in recent years speaks to the overwhelming lack of in-house starting pitching options. Expect them to be scouring the waiver wire for starting pitchers with a pulse all season.
Minnesota Twins: SP Michael Pineda
The Twins signed Michael Pineda to a two-year, $10 million reclamation project contract last offseason, paying him $2 million in 2018 while he recovered from Tommy John surgery in hopes he would be a steal at $8 million this season.
So far, he's been the clear weak link on an otherwise solid Twins starting staff, posting a 6.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and a .314 opponents' batting average in seven starts.
His velocity is down compared to his pre-injury stuff, and he has been too hittable.
AL West
- Mike Minor: 7 GS, 3-2, 2.40 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 48 K, 48.2 IP
- Everyone else: 27 GS, 5-8, 6.90 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 101 K, 117.1 IP
Houston Astros: SP Collin McHugh
Collin McHugh worked exclusively as a starter during his first four seasons with the Astros before the additions of Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole pushed him to the bullpen last year.
He ended up being the team's most reliable reliever, posting a 1.99 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 11.7 K/9 in 72.1 innings over 58 appearances. With spots to fill in the rotation this offseason, moving him back into the starting rotation seemed like a no-brainer.
After going 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA in his first four starts, he has served up a 12.00 ERA with eight home runs allowed in 18 innings over his last four starts. How much longer is his leash?
Los Angeles Angels: The starting rotation
So much for free-agent signings Matt Harvey (7 GS, 6.94 ERA) and Trevor Cahill (7 GS, 6.95 ERA) stabilizing the Angels starting rotation.
The Angels starting staff had a respectable 4.34 ERA (19th in MLB) last season, and the hope was that adding a couple of veteran arms capable of eating innings at a league-average rate would be enough to support a solid offensive attack.
Instead, the rotation has posted a brutal 5.92 ERA (29th in MLB) while trotting out 10 different starting pitchers already in the early going.
Oakland Athletics: 2B Jurickson Profar
Jurickson Profar seemed to finally shed the "bust" label during a breakout season last year, posting a 107 OPS+ with 35 doubles, 20 home runs and 77 RBI while posting 2.1 WAR.
After years of trade rumors, the Texas Rangers decided to sell high, shipping him to the Oakland Athletics at the end of December in a three-team, seven-player deal that also involved international bonus money and a competitive balance pick.
So far, he's hitting just .192/.250/.336 for a 60 OPS+ and minus-0.9 WAR in his new digs. It might be time to return Profar to a super-utility role and give Franklin Barreto another look as the primary second baseman.
Seattle Mariners: Defense
After a brilliant 13-2 start to the season, the Mariners have been in a complete free fall, going 7-17 while losing five of seven series.
While it's hard to point to any one area for their sudden struggles, the defense has been a major issue. As a team, the Mariners rank last in baseball in each of the following metrics. The 29th-ranked team in each metric is provided for comparison:
DRS measures runs saved above average, UZR/150 measures range relative to average and DEF is an all-encompassing measure of a team's defensive performance, with 0.0 representing league average for each metric.
Texas Rangers: The starting rotation
The Rangers' starting pitching situation can be broken down as follows:
Lance Lynn, Drew Smyly, Shelby Miller, Adrian Sampson, Edinson Volquez, Kyle Dowdy and Taylor Hearn are all part of that "everyone else" group. None of them have an ERA below 5.75 in a starting role.
Even with Minor leading the way, the Rangers still rank 27th in starting pitching ERA (5.58).
NL East
Atlanta Braves: The bullpen
On the surface, the Braves have a perfectly acceptable 4.42 bullpen ERA (19th in MLB).
However, they have blown five saves in 12 chances for a 58.3 save percentage (26th in MLB), and the closer's role has become a major question mark with Arodys Vizcaino out for the year and A.J. Minter struggling to a 9.00 ERA.
Luke Jackson and Jacob Webb have each recorded saves, and Dan Winkler has the swing-and-miss stuff to get a look in the ninth inning as well. The team desperately needs a proven late-inning arm, though.
If only someone like that with a history in Atlanta were sitting at home looking for work...
Miami Marlins: Everyone not named Caleb Smith
This might seem a little harsh, but the Marlins are 10-26 for a reason.
Caleb Smith has been one of the breakout stars of 2019, going 3-0 with a 2.11 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 42.2 innings. His production has been worth 1.7 WAR.
The rest of the Marlins roster combined has been worth minus-2.6 WAR.
In truth, guys like Jorge Alfaro (106 OPS+, 5 HR), Neil Walker (125 OPS+), Pablo Lopez (7 GS, 4.03 ERA), Trevor Richards (7 GS, 4.10 ERA) and Nick Anderson (16.2 K/9) are all having decent seasons.
Still, singling out the weakest link for a team with holes up and down the roster seems silly.
New York Mets: C Wilson Ramos
It looked like a steal when the Mets signed free agent Wilson Ramos to a two-year, $19 million deal after he posted a 130 OPS+ with 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 70 RBI in a 2.7-WAR season last year.
Instead, the catcher position has remained an offensive wasteland with Ramos hitting .227/.295/.282 and tallying just four extra-base hits in 122 plate appearances.
His soft-contact rate is up (17.4 to 21.8 percent), his hard-contact rate is down (39.1 to 35.6 percent), and he does not look like the same impact offensive player he was a year ago.
Philadelphia Phillies: CF Odubel Herrera
Phillies center fielders have produced minus-1.4 WAR this season, tied with the Red Sox for worst in the majors at the position.
Odubel Herrera has started 20 of 36 games in center field, and he has earned the lion's share of the blame.
The 27-year-old is hitting .250/.291/.375 for a 74 OPS+, and his defensive metrics (-4 DRS, -22.5 UZR/150) do not paint a pretty picture of his glove work. If Nick Williams (46 OPS+) were hitting at all, he might have already stolen Herrera's starting job.
Washington Nationals: The bullpen
The Nationals have the worst bullpen ERA in baseball, an unsightly 6.41 mark that includes seven blown saves in 12 chances.
Closer Sean Doolittle (5/6 SV, 1.15 ERA) and setup man Kyle Barraclough (4 HLD, 1.32 ERA) have been solid protecting leads in the late innings, but the middle relief contingent has been alarmingly unstable.
The front office may soon feel compelled to make another early trade to address the relief corps like those we've seen in recent seasons.
NL Central
- SS: .214/.276/.316, 1 HR, 7 RBI, -0.8 WAR
- 3B: .184/.243/.328, 4 HR, 15 RBI, -0.8 WAR
- vs. RHP: .267/.342/.442, .784 OPS
- vs. LHP: .217/.319/.355 .674 OPS
Chicago Cubs: The bullpen
Just when the bullpen pieces were starting to fall into place, Cubs closer Pedro Strop landed on the injured list with a strained hamstring.
In the team's first test protecting a one-run lead without Strop, left-hander Kyle Ryan and veteran sidearmer Steve Cishek worked in tandem to blow the save.
For now, it doesn't sound like the Cubs are considering an outside addition. A few more blown saves could change the front office's tune, though.
Cincinnati Reds: 2B/OF Jose Peraza
Jose Peraza finally seemed to establish himself as an everyday player last season, hitting .288/.326/.416 with 49 extra-base hits and 23 steals in a 2.3-WAR season.
However, less than two months into the 2019 season, he's lost the starting shortstop job to non-roster invitee Jose Iglesias. He's still seeing regular playing time in a super-utility role, but that could change if he doesn't get going at the plate.
The 25-year-old is hitting just .196/.250/.277 for a 39 OPS+ that ranks 175th among 177 qualified hitters, and once Scooter Gennett returns, he could be out of a job.
Milwaukee Brewers: 3B Travis Shaw
After back-to-back 30-homer seasons, Travis Shaw has gone silent at the plate, hitting .172/.264/.297 with just four home runs and eight RBI in 144 plate appearances this season.
The issue? Strikeouts.
Shaw has already racked up 45 of them at a 31.3 percent rate, up dramatically from the 18.4 percent rate he posted last year. His walk rate has also taken a plunge from 13.3 to 9.7 percent.
If that trend continues, the Brewers will have to seriously consider moving Shaw to the bench and Mike Moustakas back to third base to clear a path for top prospect Keston Hiura at second base. The 22-year-old top prospect is hitting .336/.395/.741 with 12 doubles and 11 home runs at Triple-A.
Pittsburgh Pirates: The left side of the infield
We've touched on limited production across the outfield for a few teams already. For the Pirates, the issue has been the left side of the infield:
Cole Tucker (.196 BA, 49 OPS+) and Jung Ho Kang (.138 BA, 39 OPS+) are seeing the bulk of the playing time. That can't go on for much longer, though, if they continue to produce at that level.
Top prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes turned heads during spring training, and he could be ready to take over at the hot corner in the not-too-distant future.
St. Louis Cardinals: Offense vs. left-handed pitching
There's no glaring weakness for the Cardinals from a roster standpoint, assuming the starting rotation continues to round into form and surprise bullpen standouts John Gant and John Brebbia keep doing what they're doing.
That meant this one took a little digging, and just like the Yankees, it turns out the Cardinals don't fare particularly well against left-handed pitching:
Considering second baseman Kolten Wong and third baseman Matt Carpenter are the only left-handed hitters on the roster, that's especially surprising. A similar roster posted a .753 OPS against lefties last season, so this is a new issue.
NL West
- Bradley (2018): 1.14 WHIP, .229 BAA
- Bradley (2019): 1.65 WHIP, .279 BAA
- Hirano (2018): 1.09 WHIP, .209 BAA
- Hirano (2019): 1.58 WHIP, .304 BAA
- German Marquez: 8 GS, 3-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 52 K, 52.0 IP
- Everyone else: 28 GS, 7-16, 6.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 131 K, 148.1 IP
Arizona Diamondbacks: The bullpen
The Diamondbacks do not have a glaring weakness, and that's a big reason why they're off to a surprising 21-16 start after it looked this offseason like they may be headed for a rebuild.
The one question mark seems to be the bullpen, specifically the setup roles, where Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano have not been nearly as dominant this season:
Yoan Lopez (0.63 ERA, 14.1 IP) has helped pick up some of the slack, but those two will need to get on track if the D-backs are serious about contending.
Colorado Rockies: The starting rotation
Just like we did with the Rangers section, the Rockies' starting pitching situation can be broken down as follows:
Jon Gray, Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, Tyler Anderson, Chad Bettis and Jeff Hoffman are all part of that "everyone else" group. None of them have an ERA below 4.20 in a starting role.
Even with Marquez pitching well, the Rockies still rank 28th in starting pitching ERA (5.71).
Los Angeles Dodgers: The bullpen
The Dodgers gave Joe Kelly a three-year, $25 million deal in free agency to help bridge the gap to closer Kenley Jansen. So far, he has a 9.42 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in 14 appearances with two losses and three blown saves.
Meanwhile, Jansen himself has looked very much human this season with a 4.67 ERA and a considerable spike in hard-contact allowed (33.0 to 40.9 percent).
All told, the bullpen ranks 21st in the majors with a 4.57 ERA, and there's enough late-inning concern to call it the biggest weakness on the roster. However, kudos to Dylan Floro, who has worked 15 scoreless appearances spanning 16.1 innings to open the season.
San Diego Padres: 2B Ian Kinsler
The Padres signed 36-year-old Ian Kinsler to a two-year, $8 million deal to serve as a stopgap to the eventual middle infield of Luis Urias and Fernando Tatis Jr.
However, with Urias sent to the minors after a rough start and Tatis battling injury, he's seen everyday playing time in the early going and responded with a .177/.238/.327 line for a 53 OPS+ and minus-0.6 WAR.
At this point in his career, Kinsler is best used as a bench player.
Urias is hitting .329/.415/.720 with 15 extra-base hits in 19 games back at Triple-A El Paso, so it's only a matter of time before he pushes his way into the MLB lineup.
San Francisco Giants: Offense
Steven Duggar (.265) is the only Giants regular hitting over .250. Brandon Belt (.809) is the only regular with an OPS over .720. Kevin Pillar is the team leader with six home runs.
The Giants are hitting .222/.282/.364 as a team with 33 home runs (26th in MLB) and averaging 3.78 runs per game (25th in MLB).
Injuries are not to blame, nor are slow starts. This team simply does not have the offensive firepower to be anything more than an afterthought in the NL West.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and ESPN.com, unless otherwise noted.