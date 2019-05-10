Exposing Every MLB Team’s Weakest Link in 2019

6 of 6

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks: The bullpen

The Diamondbacks do not have a glaring weakness, and that's a big reason why they're off to a surprising 21-16 start after it looked this offseason like they may be headed for a rebuild.

The one question mark seems to be the bullpen, specifically the setup roles, where Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano have not been nearly as dominant this season:

Bradley (2018): 1.14 WHIP, .229 BAA

1.14 WHIP, .229 BAA Bradley (2019): 1.65 WHIP, .279 BAA

1.65 WHIP, .279 BAA Hirano (2018): 1.09 WHIP, .209 BAA

1.09 WHIP, .209 BAA Hirano (2019): 1.58 WHIP, .304 BAA

Yoan Lopez (0.63 ERA, 14.1 IP) has helped pick up some of the slack, but those two will need to get on track if the D-backs are serious about contending.

Colorado Rockies: The starting rotation

Just like we did with the Rangers section, the Rockies' starting pitching situation can be broken down as follows:

German Marquez: 8 GS, 3-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 52 K, 52.0 IP

8 GS, 3-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 52 K, 52.0 IP Everyone else: 28 GS, 7-16, 6.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 131 K, 148.1 IP

Jon Gray, Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, Tyler Anderson, Chad Bettis and Jeff Hoffman are all part of that "everyone else" group. None of them have an ERA below 4.20 in a starting role.

Even with Marquez pitching well, the Rockies still rank 28th in starting pitching ERA (5.71).

Los Angeles Dodgers: The bullpen

The Dodgers gave Joe Kelly a three-year, $25 million deal in free agency to help bridge the gap to closer Kenley Jansen. So far, he has a 9.42 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in 14 appearances with two losses and three blown saves.

Meanwhile, Jansen himself has looked very much human this season with a 4.67 ERA and a considerable spike in hard-contact allowed (33.0 to 40.9 percent).

All told, the bullpen ranks 21st in the majors with a 4.57 ERA, and there's enough late-inning concern to call it the biggest weakness on the roster. However, kudos to Dylan Floro, who has worked 15 scoreless appearances spanning 16.1 innings to open the season.

San Diego Padres: 2B Ian Kinsler

The Padres signed 36-year-old Ian Kinsler to a two-year, $8 million deal to serve as a stopgap to the eventual middle infield of Luis Urias and Fernando Tatis Jr.

However, with Urias sent to the minors after a rough start and Tatis battling injury, he's seen everyday playing time in the early going and responded with a .177/.238/.327 line for a 53 OPS+ and minus-0.6 WAR.

At this point in his career, Kinsler is best used as a bench player.

Urias is hitting .329/.415/.720 with 15 extra-base hits in 19 games back at Triple-A El Paso, so it's only a matter of time before he pushes his way into the MLB lineup.

San Francisco Giants: Offense

Steven Duggar (.265) is the only Giants regular hitting over .250. Brandon Belt (.809) is the only regular with an OPS over .720. Kevin Pillar is the team leader with six home runs.

The Giants are hitting .222/.282/.364 as a team with 33 home runs (26th in MLB) and averaging 3.78 runs per game (25th in MLB).

Injuries are not to blame, nor are slow starts. This team simply does not have the offensive firepower to be anything more than an afterthought in the NL West.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and ESPN.com, unless otherwise noted.