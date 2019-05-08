Report: Addison Russell Called Up by Cubs After Domestic Violence Suspension

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Less than one week after his 40-game domestic violence suspension ended, Addison Russell is expected to rejoin the Chicago Cubs.

Per NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan, Russell will be called up from Triple-A Iowa before Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Kaplan added infielders Ben Zobrist and Daniel Descalso will likely be placed on the injured list.

Russell was eligible to return on May 3, but Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters the team wanted to give him playing time in the minors to get ready:

"We want to make sure he's ready when the time comes and he hasn't had the benefit of a real spring training yet so we thought more games, more at-bats would benefit him and us. When the time comes we'll make that move. There's not a real urgent need for him right now. I think we're better off letting him continue to go through a spring training."



MLB announced a 40-game suspension for Russell last October, retroactive to Sept. 21, under the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Melisa Reidy, Russell's ex-wife, wrote a blog post on Sept. 19 accusing the Cubs shortstop of physical and emotional abuse throughout their relationship.

Reidy subsequently talked to MLB investigators about the accusations before Russell was suspended. The couple finalized their divorce in August 2018.

The Cubs tendered Russell a contract for the 2019 season. The 25-year-old hasn't appeared in an MLB game since Sept. 19, 2018.